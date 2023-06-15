Chiefs Check-in: Super Bowl LVII ring to be revealed Thursday
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
We have all the mandatory minicamp news, previews and coverage. We also have some interesting tidbits from a few Chiefs players who spoke to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s also some news about the team’s Super Bowl LVII ring, which is set to be revealed later today.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of Thursday, June 15.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony is tomorrow and players discuss the upcoming event.
The trailer for the “Quarterback” docuseries on Netflix, featuring Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, was released on Wednesday.
DE George Karlaftis talked about the influence of Tamba Hali and Frank Clark, crediting them for their positive impact.
Rookie CB Nic Jones made his presence known, intercepting Patrick Mahomes in practice.
TE Travis Kelce reflects on his bounce-back first-pitch experience at Kauffman Stadium.
DE George Karlaftis gives his thoughts on how rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah is coming along this offseason.
The final episode of Chiefs’ ‘Work to Win’ is now available to watch.
Charles Goldman provided an injury, absence update on the second day of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp.
WR Skyy Moore wants to be on the same page with Patrick Mahomes in 2023, showing that he can be a reliable weapon.
Darrell Henderson, Kekoa Crawford are trying out for the Chiefs at mandatory minicamp.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Sean Payton coaching Broncos’ players regarding late-game situations.
Las Vegas Raiders news
DE Chandler Jones loses weight ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
The Raiders are still interested in former Chiefs CB Marcus Peters.
Los Angeles Chargers news
CB JC Jackson is ‘right on track’ in rehab from ACL tear.
Around the NFL
After missing on Tuesday, WR Stefon Diggs reported to Bills mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.
Colts’ fifth-round pick safety Daniel Scott suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday.
Patriots ‘optimistic’ on chances of signing WR DeAndre Hopkins to a contract when he visits New England on Thursday.
Bengals OT Jonah Williams cleared the air about his offseason trade request.
Robert Saleh swooned over Jets first-round draft pick Will McDonald IV.