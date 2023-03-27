Chiefs Check-in: Is Skyy Moore the answer at wide receiver?

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Well, coach Andy Reid made some interesting comments about Skyy Moore’s future as the team’s top wide receiver, and editor Charles Goldman put together another full seven-round Chiefs mock.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 27.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs Stories

If you’re wondering whom the Chiefs plan to replace receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with, the answer may already be on the roster. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he expects WR Skyy Moore to “step up” in 2023. It may be even more evident that the Chiefs plan to make Moore and Kadarius Toney their No. 1 and 2 WRs next season given that the team may have barely even attempted to retain WR Mecole Hardman who went to the New York Jets. It’s probably risky to rely on those two as the team’s top receiving options, but both players scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl and have quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing to them. If anyone can make it work, it’s Mahomes and Reid.

The Chiefs re-signed TE Blake Bell on one-year deal. With the Chiefs having Travis Kelce and Noah Gray and bringing back Bell and Jody Fortson, does this mean drafting a tight end is out of the question? Actually, I’d say no. Kelce and Gray are locks, but Fortson and Bell aren’t necessarily sure things to make the roster. Bell is a great blocker and Fortson is a reliable special-teamer and occasional red zone threat, but I don’t think that’s enough to stop the Chiefs from kicking the tires on a potential stud TE if there’s someone they like in the upcoming draft.

The Chiefs made a couple pickups at defensive tackle: former Colts D-lineman Byron Cowart and Chiefs practice squad man Phil Hoskins, who was with the team on the back end of 2022. These are depth signings, though neither should be ruled out to make the roster given the position’s lack of certainty. The team’s other DTs are Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi, Danny Shelton and Daniel Wise. With the loss of Khalen Saunders, Nnadi’s struggles in 2022 and Wharton coming off a big injury, it’s tough to say who will earn the majority of snaps next to Jones in 2023.

In case you missed it

The Chiefs’ 2023 offseason workout schedule has been revealed. The team will start its offseason program April 17 and break OTAs beginning May 22. Rookie minicamp dates haven’t been confirmed, but they’ll likely be in early May.

Contract details for new Chiefs safety Mike Edwards have been revealed. His cap number comes in just short of $3 million, a solid deal for the Chiefs who needed reliable depth at the position.

The Chiefs are apparently interested in Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and/or WR Odell Beckham Jr., though it’s unclear if they’ll ultimately make a move on either.

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Before jumping into individual team news, take a look at our list of players that each AFC West rival picked up in free agency.

Denver Broncos news

Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed that the team will not trade WRs Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. “We like the current group that we’re working with,” he said about his receiving squad.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders signed former Dolphins DT John Jenkins, who will enter his 11th season in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire editor Gavino Borquez put out a new iteration of his four-round 2023 Chargers mock draft, and he has the team going mostly offense in the early rounds.

Around the NFL

