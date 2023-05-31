Chiefs Check-in: Second week of OTAs are underway
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Phase three of the offseason workout program is continuing with the second week of OTA practices. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert are establishing a rapport, and two Chiefs caught our attention on Pro Football Focus.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 31.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs begun their second week of OTAs on Tuesday. Pads and live contact are still forbidden during this phase of the offseason program, and attendance is voluntary.
When asked about Blaine Gabbert’s arrival in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes said he is trying to learn everything he can from him. Gabbert is an 11-year NFL veteran with 48 career starts and has spent three seasons backing up Tom Brady.
According to PFF, Jody Fortson managed the eighth-highest run-blocking grade in the NFL among tight ends with 80 or more run-blocking snaps in 2022.
Chris Jones ranked No. 2 on PFF’s interior defensive linemen rankings for 2023, just behind Aaron Donald.
Our Logan Lazarczyk broke down the pros and cons of the Chiefs potentially signing free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
New Chiefs’ left tackle Donovan Smith talked to the media about how he’s adjusting to Kansas City.
It is a top priority for linebacker Nick Bolton to finish his degree before his NFL career is over.
In case you missed it
Patrick Mahomes noted rookie receiver Rashee Rice’s “veteran mindset” in a recent interview at the team’s workouts last week.
Charles Goldman took a look at the Chiefs’ fluid situation at the offensive tackle position and speculated about the possible combinations that Kansas City might play up front.
Chiefs’ fans voted on which playoff loss was the biggest missed opportunity in Kansas City football history.
Experts handed down their grades for the Chiefs’ offseason moves through OTAs, and had generally positive reactions to the team’s roster-building strategy.
We tracked Kansas City’s remaining unsigned free agents heading into the home stretch of the offseason.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos defensive back Pat Surtain and running back Javonte Williams will host a youth football camp this summer for ages 6-16.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Los Angeles Chargers news
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that the Chargers are the best fit for free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Around the NFL
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cleveland Browns are firmly in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins. Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson played with Hopkins for the Houston Texans from 2017-2019.
Touchdown Wire also listed the seven schematic trends that are defining today’s NFL.