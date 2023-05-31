Chiefs Check-in: Second week of OTAs are underway

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Phase three of the offseason workout program is continuing with the second week of OTA practices. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert are establishing a rapport, and two Chiefs caught our attention on Pro Football Focus.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 31.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Broncos defensive back Pat Surtain and running back Javonte Williams will host a youth football camp this summer for ages 6-16.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that the Chargers are the best fit for free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Around the NFL

