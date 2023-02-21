Chiefs Check-in: Who replaces Eric Bieniemy at offensive coordinator?

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Well, in case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a reminder that the Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champions. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history, and second under the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes regime.

This past week has been all about the aftermath of K.C.’s title win. Let’s take a look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs news following Super Bowl 57.

The Derek Carr era has officially come to an end in Vegas. The Raiders were forced to release the nine-year QB in order to save $40 million against the cap since Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause. Carr is now free to sign with any team.

The Raiders have some big names on their huge 2023 free agent list, including RB Josh Jacobs, LB Denzel Perryman and WR Mack Hollins.

