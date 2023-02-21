Chiefs Check-in: Who replaces Eric Bieniemy at offensive coordinator?

2
Wesley Roesch
·6 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Well, in case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a reminder that the Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champions. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history, and second under the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes regime.

This past week has been all about the aftermath of K.C.’s title win. Let’s take a look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs news following Super Bowl 57.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

  • Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has left Kansas City, but not for a head coaching gig. Bieniemy accepted a new position with the Washington Commanders, where he’ll serve as OC and assistant head coach. It’s not ideal for a two-time Super Bowl winning coordinator to make a lateral move, but it seems to be the only way he’ll be able to eventually earn a future head coaching job.

  • On that note, the Chiefs are expected to promote senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to OC, though the Chiefs will need to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule and interview an external minority coaching candidate for the OC gig. Who could get an interview? Former Texans coach David Culley could be an option, or maybe Titans pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charles London. Hopefully, whoever ends up getting the interview actually receives serious consideration for the job — while Nagy is deserving given his previous experience, there are plenty of other good candidates who could add a new perspective to the already-elite Chiefs offense.

  • The Chiefs are expected to make “strong attempt” to retain tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, per coach Andy Reid. Those two allowed zero sacks in Super Bowl LVII, but retaining Brown would likely mean hitting him with a ~$20 million franchise tag. Unfortunately, that’s the price for keeping a Pro Bowl left tackle. The Chiefs could draft someone to replace Brown, but it’s not exactly easy to replace a left tackle, especially when you have an MVP QB to protect. Needless to say, K.C.’s tackle situation is its most important puzzle to solve this offseason.

  • In addition to Brown and Wylie, here’s an updated look at the Chiefs’ pending 2023 free agents. The biggest names include receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, safety Juan Thornhill and running back Jerick McKinnon, among others. Who should the team retain for 2023?

  • Speaking of 2023, the Chiefs signed 12 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts. A few of those guys saw some game action in 2022 and will be looking forward to battling for a roster spot during training camp this summer.

  • There’s one Chiefs free agent who won’t be returning: backup QB Chad Henne, who retired from the NFL shortly after the Super Bowl. That means Shane Buechele could be the backup QB for 2023, though I’d bet the Chiefs bring in some sort of competition (through free agency or the draft) to keep Buechele on his toes.

More Super Bowl LVII fallout

Chiefs mock drafts

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories