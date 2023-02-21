Chiefs Check-in: Who replaces Eric Bieniemy at offensive coordinator?
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Well, in case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a reminder that the Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champions. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history, and second under the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes regime.
This past week has been all about the aftermath of K.C.’s title win. Let’s take a look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs news following Super Bowl 57.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has left Kansas City, but not for a head coaching gig. Bieniemy accepted a new position with the Washington Commanders, where he’ll serve as OC and assistant head coach. It’s not ideal for a two-time Super Bowl winning coordinator to make a lateral move, but it seems to be the only way he’ll be able to eventually earn a future head coaching job.
On that note, the Chiefs are expected to promote senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to OC, though the Chiefs will need to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule and interview an external minority coaching candidate for the OC gig. Who could get an interview? Former Texans coach David Culley could be an option, or maybe Titans pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charles London. Hopefully, whoever ends up getting the interview actually receives serious consideration for the job — while Nagy is deserving given his previous experience, there are plenty of other good candidates who could add a new perspective to the already-elite Chiefs offense.
The Chiefs are expected to make “strong attempt” to retain tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, per coach Andy Reid. Those two allowed zero sacks in Super Bowl LVII, but retaining Brown would likely mean hitting him with a ~$20 million franchise tag. Unfortunately, that’s the price for keeping a Pro Bowl left tackle. The Chiefs could draft someone to replace Brown, but it’s not exactly easy to replace a left tackle, especially when you have an MVP QB to protect. Needless to say, K.C.’s tackle situation is its most important puzzle to solve this offseason.
In addition to Brown and Wylie, here’s an updated look at the Chiefs’ pending 2023 free agents. The biggest names include receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, safety Juan Thornhill and running back Jerick McKinnon, among others. Who should the team retain for 2023?
Speaking of 2023, the Chiefs signed 12 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts. A few of those guys saw some game action in 2022 and will be looking forward to battling for a roster spot during training camp this summer.
There’s one Chiefs free agent who won’t be returning: backup QB Chad Henne, who retired from the NFL shortly after the Super Bowl. That means Shane Buechele could be the backup QB for 2023, though I’d bet the Chiefs bring in some sort of competition (through free agency or the draft) to keep Buechele on his toes.
More Super Bowl LVII fallout
Don’t forget that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII MVP, the second time he has won the award in his career.
Most sportsbooks have the Chiefs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII next year. Place your bets now while the lines are still high.
The Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII rally featured some epic speeches — watch all of them here.
First, there was “65 Toss Power Trap” and then, 50 years later, “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp.” Following the Chiefs’ long line of famous Super Bowl plays was the interestingly-named “Corn Dog.”
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney posted the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. We reviewed Toney’s game-changing punt return in our final special teams film review of the season.
Thornhill and cornerback Jaylen Watson may have had a little too much fun at the Super Bowl parade last week.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March. Set those DVRs.
For a deeper look into the sidelines during Super Bowl LVII, check out the latest episode of Mic’d Up.
McKinnon talked about his Super Bowl LVII slide which helped the Chiefs seal their second championship in four years.
Chiefs mock drafts
The Chiefs went heavy on offense in Touchdown Wire’s post-Super Bowl mock draft.
Could the Chiefs trade up in the first round? Draft Wire’s latest mock sees it as a possibility.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos have added several new members to their coaching staff but are still looking for a defensive coordinator. Among the top candidates for the Broncos’ DC job is former Bills and Jets coach Rex Ryan.
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is likely to remain in Denver despite recent reports pointing to the contrary.
Here’s the full list of upcoming Broncos free agents. NFL free agency begins at 3:00 p.m. CT on March 15.
Former Cowboys and Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Derek Carr era has officially come to an end in Vegas. The Raiders were forced to release the nine-year QB in order to save $40 million against the cap since Carr refused to waive his no-trade clause. Carr is now free to sign with any team.
The Raiders have some big names on their huge 2023 free agent list, including RB Josh Jacobs, LB Denzel Perryman and WR Mack Hollins.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers also have some big names on their 2023 free agent list, including safety Nasir Adderley and WR DeAndre Carter.
The Chargers recently hired Jeff Howard as linebackers coach and Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach.
Legendary Chargers coach Don Coryell (who coached the team from 1978-1986) has finally been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.
Around the NFL
Derek Carr visited the New York Jets this past weekend, and the visit was apparently “positive.”
The Indianapolis Colts hired Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their new head coach. This will be the first head coaching gig for Steichen who was Eagles OC for the past two seasons.
The Baltimore Ravens hired Georgia OC Todd Monken as their new OC. This will be Monken’s third try as an OC in the NFL, previously holding the job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
The Arizona Cardinals also hired a new OC: Browns QBs coach Drew Petzing. This will be Petzing’s first coordinator position.
A Las Vegas grand jury indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, former Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two others in an alleged beating at Vegas nightclub in February 2022.