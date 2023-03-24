Chiefs Check-in: Reflecting on the Tyreek Hill trade
A slow Thursday for the Chiefs gave way to introspection on the anniversary of Tyreek Hill’s trade from Kansas City. There was a brief reprise from the attrition the team suffered this week when Mecole Hardman signed a contract with the New York Jets. Kansas City may opt to seek the help of a veteran, whether by way of trade or the free agency market.
Here are the most important Chiefs stories for the morning of March 24th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs Stories
Charles Goldman took a look back at the Tyreek Hill trade, which took place exactly a year ago yesterday.
Second-year Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams went on a trip to St. Kitts and Nevis where his father hails from.
News broke that the Chiefs are reportedly interested in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins and/or signing Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.
Kansas City used a shrewd financial maneuver to save cap space on center Nick Allegretti’s latest contract.
In case you missed it
Wide receiver Mecole Hardman signed a contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday, further depleting the Chiefs’ depth at wide receiver.
The Kelce Brothers are set to host their first live showing of the New Heights podcast in Kansas City just a day before the first round of the NFL draft.
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is set to take part in a saltwater fishing tournament called “The Catch” which will be broadcast on CBS and feature several NFL icons.
Draft notes
Kansas City met with Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner at his pro day.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Up-and-coming wide receiver K.J. Hamler is expected to miss four to six months after recent surgery.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders signed cornerback Duke Shelley on Thursday to shore up their secondary ahead of the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire took a look at Los Angeles’ strength of schedule for the 2023 season, which will be among the toughest in the league.
Around the NFL
Lamar Jackson’s free agency saga took a bizarre turn after the NFL issued a memo regarding his representation (or lack thereof) in negotiations.
All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly narrowed his search for a new team to just three remaining suitors.
The Buccanneers released former Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop after three years with the team.
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will meet with the Chicago Bears, who may target him with the ninth-overall pick they acquired from the Carolina Panthers.
The New Orleans Saints held a pre-draft visit with University of Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. ahead of the NFL draft.