Chiefs Check-in: Reflecting on the Tyreek Hill trade

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

A slow Thursday for the Chiefs gave way to introspection on the anniversary of Tyreek Hill’s trade from Kansas City. There was a brief reprise from the attrition the team suffered this week when Mecole Hardman signed a contract with the New York Jets. Kansas City may opt to seek the help of a veteran, whether by way of trade or the free agency market.

Here are the most important Chiefs stories for the morning of March 24th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs Stories

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Kansas City met with Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner at his pro day.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Up-and-coming wide receiver K.J. Hamler is expected to miss four to six months after recent surgery.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders signed cornerback Duke Shelley on Thursday to shore up their secondary ahead of the 2023 season.

Story continues

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire took a look at Los Angeles’ strength of schedule for the 2023 season, which will be among the toughest in the league.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire