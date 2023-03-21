Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Newly signed defensive end Charles Omenihu was in the spotlight on Monday, including a closer look at his contract and him trying to recruit a former teammate to come to Kansas City.
Contract details for new Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu were revealed on Monday.
Our Charles Goldman pointed out one thing to love about each of the free agents who the Chiefs have signed thus far. Those free agents include OL Jawaan Taylor, DE Charles Omenihu, LB Drue Tranquill and S Mike Edwards.
Keeping with Omenihu, he took to Twitter on Monday to send a message to his former teammate with the Houston Texans. That’s none other than current Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. The Chiefs have been consistently linked to trade rumors involving Hopkins. Is this another case of Kansas City being used as leverage or could there be genuine interest?
The Dallas Cowboys hosted Chiefs free agent RB Ronald Jones on a free agent visit on Monday.
The Chiefs picked up former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards on one-year deals.
With those new signings plus, we put together an updated look at the Chiefs’ offseason roster following the first wave of free agency. The Chiefs only have 57 of 90 roster spots filled so far.
The Chiefs re-signed free agent offensive lineman Nick Allegretti on a one-year deal.
The Chiefs officially announced 12 changes to their 2023 coaching staff, including the promotions of wide receivers coach Joe Bleymaier to pass game coordinator and offensive quality control coach Connor Embree to wide receivers coach.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman released his first Chiefs 2023 seven-round mock draft. He has a good balance of players going to Kansas City with a couple of trades mixed in. Knowing general manager Brett Veach’s tendencies, some sort of trade is almost a guarantee every year.
The Chiefs have recently attended the pro days of Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Tulane and Army.
Who are other analysts selecting for the Chiefs at pick No. 31? It’s a lot fewer offensive tackles now after the Chiefs’ signing of Taylor. One interesting development is that many are mocking a tight end to K.C. in round one.
Broncos Wire listed 10 free agents who the Broncos have lost so far this offseason and where they have made their new homes.
With a week of free agency in the books, Raiders Wire did a full seven round mock draft for the Raiders.
Las Vegas signed veteran tight end O.J. Howard on Monday.
SoFi Stadium, home of the Chargers, is in danger of losing out on hosting the World Cup in 2026 due to structural issues.
Many Chargers fans on Twitter suffered meltdowns after the Chiefs signed former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill. Sad times.
It was announced on Monday that NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell will receive a multi-year contract extension at next week’s league meetings. Goodell has served as commissioner since September 1, 2006.
The Detroit Lions signed safety C.J. Gardner to a one-year, $8 million contract.
The Carolina Panthers signed receiver Adam Thielen to a three-year deal.
The Buffalo Bills signed running back Damien Harris to a one-year contract.
The Texans signed tight end Dalton Schultz to a one-year, $9 million contract.
Quarterback Cam Newton plans to throw at Auburn’s pro day on Tuesday. Newton has not played in the NFL since 2021.