Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Newly signed defensive end Charles Omenihu was in the spotlight on Monday, including a closer look at his contract and him trying to recruit a former teammate to come to Kansas City.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 21.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman released his first Chiefs 2023 seven-round mock draft. He has a good balance of players going to Kansas City with a couple of trades mixed in. Knowing general manager Brett Veach’s tendencies, some sort of trade is almost a guarantee every year.

The Chiefs have recently attended the pro days of Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Tulane and Army.

Who are other analysts selecting for the Chiefs at pick No. 31? It’s a lot fewer offensive tackles now after the Chiefs’ signing of Taylor. One interesting development is that many are mocking a tight end to K.C. in round one.

Story continues

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Broncos Wire listed 10 free agents who the Broncos have lost so far this offseason and where they have made their new homes.

Las Vegas Raiders news

With a week of free agency in the books, Raiders Wire did a full seven round mock draft for the Raiders.

Las Vegas signed veteran tight end O.J. Howard on Monday.

Los Angeles Chargers news



SoFi Stadium, home of the Chargers, is in danger of losing out on hosting the World Cup in 2026 due to structural issues.

Many Chargers fans on Twitter suffered meltdowns after the Chiefs signed former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill. Sad times.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire