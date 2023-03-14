Chiefs Check-in: Recapping Day 1 of legal tampering for Kansas City

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Well, Kansas City locked up its left tackle of the future, and it wasn’t Orlando Brown Jr., just as everyone anticipated. Free agency is now in full force.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 14.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

The Chiefs have officially moved on from Orlando Brown Jr., agreeing to sign former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. Taylor has primarily been a right tackle during his four-year career, but it looks like the Chiefs actually want him to play left tackle despite losing RT Andrew Wylie to the Commanders in free agency.

The best thing about the Taylor move is that it gives the Chiefs some options. Taylor’s versatility of being able to play both tackle positions means the Chiefs could move him to the right side if they find a good left tackle prospect in the NFL Draft (or a stopgap in free agency). Conversely, Taylor could play left tackle in K.C. and the Chiefs could draft a right tackle to compete with Lucas Niang.

The Chiefs are also re-signing defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2 million deal. Wharton has had a promising start to his young career after going undrafted in 2020. He has five sacks in three seasons but missed most of last year due to an ACL tear. He’ll have a good chance to compete for playing time in 2023 if he can get back to full strength.

We have trackers running for the Chiefs’ current free agents and the Chiefs’ free agency moves so far. Remember, while the legal tampering period is officially open, none of the moves are actually official until free agency begins at 3 p.m. CT Wednesday. The Chiefs currently have 16 free agents on the open market.

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman contributed to the NFL Wire Network pre-free agency first-round projections for the draft, featuring (and correctly predicting one) possible quarterback trade(s).

Speaking of pick No. 31 — who are analysts selecting for the Chiefs at that pick? Lately, it has been a mix of offensive tackles, receivers and edge rushers. This may change with the recent signing of Taylor.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders found their next franchise QB, and it’s not who most thought it would be. The team agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $34 million guaranteed.

Vegas also agreed to terms with a pair of defensive backs: CB Brandon Facyson and S Marcus Epps.

Los Angeles Chargers news

The Chargers have stayed quiet so far, but they may soon trade running back Austin Ekeler who requested permission to speak with other teams.

L.A. did make a small move, though: the team re-signed QB Easton Stick on a one-year deal.

Around the NFL

Free agent signings

More NFL news

Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, announced that he will return to play for a 13th season in true Kelce fashion: “Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!”

The Patriots plan to trade tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick.

