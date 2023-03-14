Chiefs Check-in: Recapping Day 1 of legal tampering for Kansas City
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Well, Kansas City locked up its left tackle of the future, and it wasn’t Orlando Brown Jr., just as everyone anticipated. Free agency is now in full force.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 14.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs have officially moved on from Orlando Brown Jr., agreeing to sign former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. Taylor has primarily been a right tackle during his four-year career, but it looks like the Chiefs actually want him to play left tackle despite losing RT Andrew Wylie to the Commanders in free agency.
The best thing about the Taylor move is that it gives the Chiefs some options. Taylor’s versatility of being able to play both tackle positions means the Chiefs could move him to the right side if they find a good left tackle prospect in the NFL Draft (or a stopgap in free agency). Conversely, Taylor could play left tackle in K.C. and the Chiefs could draft a right tackle to compete with Lucas Niang.
The Chiefs are also re-signing defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2 million deal. Wharton has had a promising start to his young career after going undrafted in 2020. He has five sacks in three seasons but missed most of last year due to an ACL tear. He’ll have a good chance to compete for playing time in 2023 if he can get back to full strength.
We have trackers running for the Chiefs’ current free agents and the Chiefs’ free agency moves so far. Remember, while the legal tampering period is officially open, none of the moves are actually official until free agency begins at 3 p.m. CT Wednesday. The Chiefs currently have 16 free agents on the open market.
In case you missed it
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said “I’m a Chief for life. I will not play for another franchise.” Does this mean an extension is coming soon?
The Chiefs were among the teams in attendance for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout. Would the Chiefs be willing to pay Beckham $20 million per year?
Chiefs legend Otis Taylor died at 80 after dealing with Parkinson’s disease for years. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt released a statement on the passing of Taylor, who won Super Bowl IV with the team and has been in the Chiefs Ring of Honor for over 40 years.
The Chiefs tendered restricted free agent punter Tommy Townsend who can still negotiate with other teams, but the Chiefs will have first dibs on matching any offers received by Townsend.
Draft notes
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman contributed to the NFL Wire Network pre-free agency first-round projections for the draft, featuring (and correctly predicting one) possible quarterback trade(s).
Speaking of pick No. 31 — who are analysts selecting for the Chiefs at that pick? Lately, it has been a mix of offensive tackles, receivers and edge rushers. This may change with the recent signing of Taylor.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos were busy on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, agreeing to sign offensive lineman Ben Powers, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, RT Mike McGlinchey, tight end Chris Manhertz, linebacker Alex Singleton and defensive lineman Zach Allen.
Denver also placed exclusive-rights free agent tenders on LB Jonas Griffith, punter Corliss Waitman and OL Quinn Bailey, but declined to place restricted free agent tenders on QB Brett Rypein, safety P.J. Locke, cornerback Essang Bassey and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer.
The Broncos did suffer a major free agency blow, though: they lost DT Dre’Mont Jones who is expected to sign a three-year deal, $51 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders found their next franchise QB, and it’s not who most thought it would be. The team agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $34 million guaranteed.
Vegas also agreed to terms with a pair of defensive backs: CB Brandon Facyson and S Marcus Epps.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers have stayed quiet so far, but they may soon trade running back Austin Ekeler who requested permission to speak with other teams.
L.A. did make a small move, though: the team re-signed QB Easton Stick on a one-year deal.
Around the NFL
Free agent signings
The Washington Commanders re-signed DT Daron Payne to a four-year, $90 million deal.
The 49ers agreed to sign former Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal.
The Atlanta Falcons landed former Bengals S Jessie Bates III on a four-year, $64.02 million deal.
The Bengals also lost S Vonn Bell who plans to sign with the Carolina Panthers.
The Bengals were able to retain LB Germaine Pratt on a three-year deal worth $21 million.
The Cleveland Browns grabbed former Houston Texans edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on a three-year, $19 million deal.
The Chicago Bears are expected to sign two high-profile linebackers: former Eagle T.J. Edwards to a three-year, $19.5 million deal, and former Buffalo Bill Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million deal.
The Detroit Lions agreed to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cameron Sutton to a three-year, $30 million contract.
The New York Giants nabbed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke on a four-year, $40 million deal.
The New England Patriots Patriots plan to give a two-year deal to cornerback Jonathan Jones.
The Miami Dolphins plan to pick up former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long on a two-year, $11 million deal.
More NFL news
Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, announced that he will return to play for a 13th season in true Kelce fashion: “Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!”
The Patriots plan to trade tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick.