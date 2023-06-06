Chiefs Check-in: Recapping Chiefs’ trip to the White House

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a visit to the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday to meet with Commander in Chief Joseph Robinette Biden following their Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Just a day after the passing of the late great Norma Hunt, wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, on Sunday, the team paid homage to their past and looked to the future during the consequential excursion to the nation’s capital.

The Broncos made two roster moves on Monday that added depth at key positions ahead of mandatory minicamps around the NFL.

The Raiders’ selection of Tyree Wilson in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft has been singled out as Las Vegas’ best move of the offseason.

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is confident in the left side of Los Angeles’ front-five heading into mandatory minicamp.

