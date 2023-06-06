Chiefs Check-in: Recapping Chiefs’ trip to the White House
The Kansas City Chiefs made a visit to the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday to meet with Commander in Chief Joseph Robinette Biden following their Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Just a day after the passing of the late great Norma Hunt, wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, on Sunday, the team paid homage to their past and looked to the future during the consequential excursion to the nation’s capital.
Check out all the best news from Kansas City and across the NFL in today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for Tuesday, June 6th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Kansas City celebrated their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a trip to the White House on Monday where the team met with President Joe Biden.
Current and former Chiefs shared their condolences to the Hunt family on social media after news broke on Sunday that the matriarch of Kansas City football, Norma Hunt, had died.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce presented Joe Biden with a number 46 Chiefs jersey during their visit to Washington D.C. to commemorate their Super Bowl win.
Running back Isiah Pacheco gave his advice for the 2023 NFL draft’s late round picks, offering motivation for the league’s unsung heroes.
Union Station lit up in Chiefs colors to mourn the passing of Norma Hunt.
In case you missed it
Chiefs fans loved Patrick Mahomes’ custom baseball glove at the Big Slick softball game played in Kansas City over the weekend.
Peyton Manning told Stephen A. Smith that he is sick of watching the Chiefs find success in the AFC West during an NBA Finals broadcast.
Two of Kansas City’s cornerbacks were ranked in PFF’s top-32 at the position ahead of the 2023 season.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos made two roster moves on Monday that added depth at key positions ahead of mandatory minicamps around the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders’ selection of Tyree Wilson in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft has been singled out as Las Vegas’ best move of the offseason.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is confident in the left side of Los Angeles’ front-five heading into mandatory minicamp.
Around the NFL
One expert predicted that the Minnesota Vikings would finish dead last in the NFC North next season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be out of the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes after recent comments from head coach Doug Pederson.
Conspiracies swirled after Twitter pointed out that former Chief Juan Thornhill looks eerily similar to Nuggets star Bruce Brown.
Texans Wire pondered whether Houston might turn to the humble squib kick to get a leg-up on opposing special teams units in 2023.
Former Bills skipper Leslie Frazier is visiting with the New York Giants as he mulls his coaching future.
Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers is the subject of the NFL’s latest gambling investigation and will face a suspension if the league’s suspicions are confirmed.