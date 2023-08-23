Chiefs Check-in: Rashee Rice, Danny Shelton ready to step up

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice and veteran defensive lineman Danny Shelton spoke to the media about various topics on Monday. Both have been preseason standouts and will look to make an impact for the Chiefs this season. Kansas City will wrap up the preseason this Saturday and is having to beat the grueling Midwest heat to get there.

Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Wednesday, August 23:

Rashee Rice appreciates Andy Reid putting him in position to succeed

Rice begging to draw comparisons to other receivers

Rice compared himself to DeAndre Hopkins, while others have compared him to former Chief Sammy Watkins.

Danny Shelton encouraged by defensive line competition

Shelton appreciates the high level of competition from his fellow defensive linemen in the absence of Chris Jones.

Shelton cut weight ahead of training camp

Shelton said he feels great after cutting about 12 pounds as he looks to carve out a bigger role for K.C. in 2023.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is still developing

Although he has impressed during preseason, Anudike-Uzomah admitted he still has a long way to go in his development as an NFL player.

Chiefs are grinding through the summer heat

Andy Reid said that practicing in hot temperatures will prepare the team for playing in the heat in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and in early September regular season games.

Our AFC divisional previews continue with the AFC North

See how our Logan Lazarczyk envisions the AFC North shaking out in 2023.

Steve Spagnuolo still figuring out defense's identity without Chris Jones

Spagnuolo talked about having to figure out the best way to utilize the defense line without star pass rusher Chris Jones, and how he’ll ease Jones back in should he report back to the team soon.

