Chiefs Check-in: Prospect interviews begin for Chiefs at NFL Scouting Combine

We heard from some defensive linemen/linebacker prospects who have had meetings with the Chiefs, got a sneak peek at Travis Kelce hosting “Saturday Night Live”, and much more.

The Chiefs promoted assistant quarterbacks coach and passing game analyst David Girardi to quarterbacks coach. Girardi could be on the path towards becoming an offensive coordinator one day.

General manager Brett Veach said that he and Orlando Brown Jr.’s team will try to negotiate a long-term deal, but the franchise tag could be in play for the second consecutive season.

Veach will also explore the possibility of bringing back Frank Clark, but he admitted that clearing some cap space is also a priority.

NFL Combine workouts begin today for defensive linemen and linebackers.

Brett Veach discussed a variety of draft topics on Tuesday, including trying to stick to selecting the best player available, what role the Senior Bowl plays in the draft process, and all the different information that goes into picking a specific player.

Broncos’ general manager George Paton provided an update on running back Javonte Williams, saying that he should be ready for the start of next season. Williams suffered a devastating knee injury back in Week 4, tearing multiple ligaments.

The Raiders are reportedly not interested in acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers, should he choose to leave Green Bay. Las Vegas has been linked to Rodgers as a possible destination for some time now, but the feeling amongst the Raiders is that they have too many other holes in their roster to address.

Two Chargers players were named to Pro Football Focus’ top 101 NFL players from the 2022 season, safety Derwin James and center Corey Linsley.

We touched on the NFLPA report cards above. Here are the full reports for all 32 teams.

Quarterback Derek Carr’s free agent tour is in full swing as he met with the Jets, Panthers and Saints on Tuesday.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who many are ranking the best overall prospect in this year’s draft, was charged with reckless driving and racing on Tuesday. This was in connection with a fatal crash of Carter’s teammate Devin Willock and Georgia staff member Chandler LeCroy.

