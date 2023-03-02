Chiefs Check-in: Prospect interviews begin for Chiefs at NFL Scouting Combine

Nicolas Roesch
·4 min read

We heard from some defensive linemen/linebacker prospects who have had meetings with the Chiefs, got a sneak peek at Travis Kelce hosting “Saturday Night Live”, and much more.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 2.

  • The Chiefs have met with many defensive linemen and linebacker prospects and will meet with many more. Workouts begin today and K.C. will certainly have a keen eye on these positions with Frank Clark and Chris Jones’ futures with the team up in the air. Even if the Chiefs retain one or both of them, they could still take select someone for their front seven relatively early in the draft.

  • Speaking of defensive linemen, Chiefs’ defensive end George Karlaftis met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at The Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece. Karlaftis presented Mitsotakis with a signed Super Bowl jersey.

  • Our John Dillon suggested that the Chiefs should look into bringing in Marcus Mariota to be the team’s backup quarterback. Mariota’s athleticism could be fun to see in Andy Reid’s system and Mariota would be one of the more experienced backups in the league. Regardless of who they bring in, third-year quarterback Shane Buechele will also be in the mix.

  • Information from a survey sent out by the NFLPA was released on Wednesday. The survey asked NFL players about what areas their team excels in and what areas they could improve on. In what was a shock to most, the Chiefs’ training staff was rated very poorly, largely due to VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder. Several players had a negative opinion of Burkholder, citing that they didn’t receive the level of care that they should and that there is a fear of retribution for speaking out about injuries.

  • As most of you probably know by now, Travis Kelce is hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, March 4th. SNL released its latest promo for the upcoming episode, with Kelce and cast member Marcello Hernandez doing an Indiana Jones spoof. This episode should be very entertaining and not disappoint.

  • Our Ed Easton Jr. is on the ground in Indianapolis, interviewing prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He spoke with Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton & Rice DE Ikenna Enechukwu with even more defensive line and linebacker interviews coming soon.

Denver Broncos news

Broncos’ general manager George Paton provided an update on running back Javonte Williams, saying that he should be ready for the start of next season. Williams suffered a devastating knee injury back in Week 4, tearing multiple ligaments.

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders are reportedly not interested in acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers, should he choose to leave Green Bay. Las Vegas has been linked to Rodgers as a possible destination for some time now, but the feeling amongst the Raiders is that they have too many other holes in their roster to address.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Two Chargers players were named to Pro Football Focus’ top 101 NFL players from the 2022 season, safety Derwin James and center Corey Linsley.

