Chiefs check-in: Preseason win gets Kansas City on track for regular season kickoff

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to tally their first win of the 2023 preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, which made up for the lackluster performance that the team put together in their first exhibition matchup against the New Orleans Saints on August 12.

While the win will prove to be inconsequential for Kansas City in the long run, victory always tastes sweet, and any accomplishment in the NFL is a reason for celebration.

Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Monday, August 21:

Twitter reacted to Ihmir Smit-Marsette's breakout performance vs. Arizona

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette set social media ablaze after his incredible performance against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Shane Buechele praised Smith-Marsette's effort after Kansas City's win

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Shane Buechele heaped praise on Smith-Marsette after Kansas City’s win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on his latest jump pass

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes told reporters about his latest jump pass against the Cardinals, pointing out that the preseason is an ideal time to try risky throws.

Mahomes credited his offensive line for their excellent performance against Arizona

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes wasn’t shy in crediting his offensive line for their standout performance against the Cardinals.

Looking ahead: Nicolas Roesch previewed the Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs Wire’s Nicolas Roesch previewed the Chiefs’ Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots after Saturday’s win.

Around the AFC West

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire