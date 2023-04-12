Chiefs Check-in: Players working out in preparation for offseason program
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Clips of Chiefs players working out are making the rounds on social media as we near the offseason program, and a former NFL QB is criticized for Patrick Mahomes/Joe Burrow comparison.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 12.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
While on the “QB Room” podcast, former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer stated that he believes Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL. He compared Burrow to Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, stating that he believes Burrow is more consistent. There’s probably a little bias happening here on Palmer’s part given that he played for the Cincinnati Bengals for seven seasons. Mahomes unarguably has a better resume than Burrow, and the analytics community put Palmer’s comments on blast on Twitter with statistics to refute Palmer’s claim.
A couple of workout clips featuring Chiefs players surfaced on social media on Tuesday, including one of new left tackle Jawaan Taylor. While down in Florida Taylor can be seen working on his footwork and technique as a left tackle. Taylor will be taking on the challenge of switching from the right side to the left in 2023.
Another workout clip features fifth-year tight end Jody Fortson catching passes from Mahomes. Fortson has joined pass catchers Justyn Ross, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Ihmir Smith-Marsette down in Texas to work out with Mahomes and work on timing and chemistry in the passing game.
In case you missed it…
The Chiefs signed former Giants receiver Richie James on Friday. James could make an immediate impact on special teams and as a slot receiver.
Chiefs draft notes
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman took a look at four potential trade partners the Chiefs could find in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs are hosting LSU interior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford on a top-30 visit. The Chiefs also had a formal visit with Bradford at the NFL scouting combine.
In ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest two-round mock draft, he has the Chiefs selecting DE Will McDonald IV at No. 31 and WR Marvin Mims at No. 63. Here is a breakdown and reaction to each pick.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos are taking a no-nonsense approach to their offseason program, with no photos, videos or press conferences. Coach Sean Payton wants players to keep their heads down and work as they try for their winning season in seven years.
Las Vegas Raiders news
In Mel Kiper Jr.’s two-round mock he has the Raiders passing on a quarterback early, selecting cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 7 and guard O’Cyrus Torrence at No. 38.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers hosted versatile defensive back Jaiden Woodbey on a top-30 visit on Tuesday.
Around the NFL
YouTube TV announced their pricing details for NFL Sunday Ticket on Tuesday.
The Atlanta Falcons traded their 2023 fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Jeff Okudah.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has requested to be traded.
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to return to the college ranks and join USC as their QBs coach.