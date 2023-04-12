Chiefs Check-in: Players working out in preparation for offseason program

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

Clips of Chiefs players working out are making the rounds on social media as we near the offseason program, and a former NFL QB is criticized for Patrick Mahomes/Joe Burrow comparison.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 12.

While on the “QB Room” podcast, former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer stated that he believes Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL. He compared Burrow to Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, stating that he believes Burrow is more consistent. There’s probably a little bias happening here on Palmer’s part given that he played for the Cincinnati Bengals for seven seasons. Mahomes unarguably has a better resume than Burrow, and the analytics community put Palmer’s comments on blast on Twitter with statistics to refute Palmer’s claim.

A couple of workout clips featuring Chiefs players surfaced on social media on Tuesday, including one of new left tackle Jawaan Taylor. While down in Florida Taylor can be seen working on his footwork and technique as a left tackle. Taylor will be taking on the challenge of switching from the right side to the left in 2023.

Another workout clip features fifth-year tight end Jody Fortson catching passes from Mahomes. Fortson has joined pass catchers Justyn Ross, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Ihmir Smith-Marsette down in Texas to work out with Mahomes and work on timing and chemistry in the passing game.

The Chiefs signed former Giants receiver Richie James on Friday. James could make an immediate impact on special teams and as a slot receiver.

