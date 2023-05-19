Chiefs Check-in: Patrick Mahomes wants an NHL team in Kansas City
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stirred up some talk on Twitter about an NHL team that could be on the move next year. Talks of a contract extension for defensive tackle Chris Jones is also making waves, and two more Chiefs land on a Pro Football Focus list.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 19.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter and lobbied for the Arizona Coyotes to relocate to Kansas City. A vote to fund a new arena for the team failed, giving the Coyotes options following the 2023-24 season.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman took a stab at what a contract extension for Chris Jones could look like. Jones is looking to be at least the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league next to Aaron Donald, who is making over $31M per year on average.
Goldman also listed five veteran Chiefs who could possibly lose their jobs to rookies.
The Chiefs have officially finalized their 2023 preseason schedule.
Two Chiefs players made Pro Football Focus’ top 30 NFL players under 30 list. Tight end Travis Kelce came in at No. 3 and guard Joe Thuney landed at No. 22.
The NFL’s Twitter account made a video of Patrick Mahomes’ best plays from all 20 games of 2022.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs will face an uphill battle in the second half of their 2023 schedule.
For the second consecutive year, Creed Humphrey has made Pro Football Focus’ top 25 NFL players under 25 list, coming in at No. 6.
The date and time for the Chiefs-Arizona Cardinals preseason game has been revealed.
While speaking to the media following rookie minicamp, Andy Reid said he was impressed with undrafted free agent running back Deneric Prince.
The Chiefs have selected defensive back coach Dave Merritt to represent the club at the NFL’s coaching accelerator program when the spring league meetings begin in Minneapolis next week.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in at No. 24 on Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Athletes list.
A video emerged on Wednesday of tight end Travis Kelce and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge playing catch, which included Judge making a nice one-handed grab from Kelce.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is recovering well from a knee injury that cost him 11 games last season.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire took a shot at what the Raiders’ depth chart could look like with offseason training activities to begin soon.
Los Angeles Chargers news
CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani predicted a Week 1 Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins despite L.A. opening as favorites.
Around the NFL
NFL owners will not vote on the Washington Commanders sale at next week’s owners meeting.
The New York Giants signed first-round pick cornerback Deonte Banks to a four-year, $13.579 million fully guaranteed contract.