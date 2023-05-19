Chiefs Check-in: Patrick Mahomes wants an NHL team in Kansas City

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes stirred up some talk on Twitter about an NHL team that could be on the move next year. Talks of a contract extension for defensive tackle Chris Jones is also making waves, and two more Chiefs land on a Pro Football Focus list.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 19.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is recovering well from a knee injury that cost him 11 games last season.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Raiders Wire took a shot at what the Raiders’ depth chart could look like with offseason training activities to begin soon.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract extension.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire