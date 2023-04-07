Chiefs Check-in: Patrick Mahomes throwing with teammates in Texas

John Dillon
·2 min read

Chiefs Check-inis our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs are biding their time ahead of the 2023 NFL draft later this month, and movement on roster construction has come to a halt as they assess their options with the 31st overall pick. Nonetheless, Chiefs players on both sides of the ball continued their work toward defending the team’s Super Bowl title on Thursday, witLah George Karlaftis and Patrick Mahomes headlining the slow news day in all the right ways.

Take a look at the most important stories about Kansas City football for the morning of Friday, April 7th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire