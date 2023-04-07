Chiefs Check-in: Patrick Mahomes throwing with teammates in Texas
The Kansas City Chiefs are biding their time ahead of the 2023 NFL draft later this month, and movement on roster construction has come to a halt as they assess their options with the 31st overall pick. Nonetheless, Chiefs players on both sides of the ball continued their work toward defending the team’s Super Bowl title on Thursday, witLah George Karlaftis and Patrick Mahomes headlining the slow news day in all the right ways.
Take a look at the most important stories about Kansas City football for the morning of Friday, April 7th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
George Karlaftis worked with Tamba Hali on his hand-fighting technique recently, with a video of the training session breaking Thursday on Twitter.
Charles Goldman broke down all of the events happening on the opening night of the 2023 NFL draft, which will be held in Kansas City later this month.
Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, had one of her custom Eagles-Chiefs jerseys displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Patrick Mahomes will host several receivers in a throwing session as part of his offseason training.
Charles Goldman shared his thoughts on Touchdown Wire’s latest three-round mock draft that predicted Kansas City would be bold with their first-round selection.
In case you missed it
Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill made a point to circle the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 matchup against Kansas City on his calendar.
Jersey numbers for the Chiefs’ free agency additions came out on Wednesday.
One unnamed NFL executive thought that Orlando Brown Jr. was holding Kansas City’s offensive line back in 2023, calling the veteran tackle the unit’s “weakest link”.
Draft notes
Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison is set to meet with the Chiefs on a top-30 visit in the coming weeks.
Kansas City will host Harvard EDGE Truman Jones on a top 30 visit that could signal their interest in adding defensive talent in the middle rounds of the draft.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Denver hired former quarterback Favian Upshaw to his first position on an NFL coaching staff on Thursday.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders plan on meeting with one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class despite signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the offseason.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers managed to retain a key piece of their offensive line, signing center Will Clapp to a deal on Thursday.
Around the NFL
Vikings Wire took a look at receivers projected to be available in all seven rounds who might help Minnesota’s offense in 2023.
One analyst thinks that the Rams’ Super Bowl victory was worth every bit of the heartbreak that their underwhelming 2022 campaign caused for Los Angeles fans.
The “4-down territory” podcast talked about the players who the first four teams picking in the NFL draft should select in the latest episode.