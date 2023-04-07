Chiefs Check-in: Patrick Mahomes throwing with teammates in Texas

Chiefs Check-inis our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs are biding their time ahead of the 2023 NFL draft later this month, and movement on roster construction has come to a halt as they assess their options with the 31st overall pick. Nonetheless, Chiefs players on both sides of the ball continued their work toward defending the team’s Super Bowl title on Thursday, witLah George Karlaftis and Patrick Mahomes headlining the slow news day in all the right ways.

Take a look at the most important stories about Kansas City football for the morning of Friday, April 7th:

Draft notes

Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison is set to meet with the Chiefs on a top-30 visit in the coming weeks.

Kansas City will host Harvard EDGE Truman Jones on a top 30 visit that could signal their interest in adding defensive talent in the middle rounds of the draft.

Denver hired former quarterback Favian Upshaw to his first position on an NFL coaching staff on Thursday.

The Raiders plan on meeting with one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 draft class despite signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo earlier in the offseason.

The Chargers managed to retain a key piece of their offensive line, signing center Will Clapp to a deal on Thursday.

