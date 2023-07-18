Chiefs Check-in: Patrick Mahomes makes headlines with new NFT marketplace

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

Patrick Mahomes’ marketability has become the stuff of legend. Fans of all demographics around the United States have developed such an affinity for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s image, likeness, and brand that he saw fit to launch “The Museum of Mahomes” NFT marketplace on Monday.

America’s collective culture of consumerism and obsession with buying even the most intangible “products” is well-documented in the cryptocurrency and NFT era, and it seems that the NFL’s biggest star wants in on the action.

While the merit of NFTs and the pseudo-crypto art scene is entirely in the eye of the beholder, the sheer complexity of describing the utility or concept behind the entire enterprise to someone who is not terminally online should be a fair indication of the product’s senselessness.

