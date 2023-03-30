Chiefs Check-in: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Reid sound off on ‘Thursday Night Football’ change

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Two Chiefs team leaders share their disapproval of a change to “Thursday Night Football.”

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 30.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs Stories

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted his displeasure about the NFL voting to allow teams to be scheduled twice in a season for “Thursday Night Football.” Commissioner Roger Goodell seemed dismissive of injury or competitive concerns. Teams like the Chiefs are likely to be most affected since they are a premier team of the league.

Safety Justin Reid also chimed in on the TNF rule change, stating that it will be “terrible” for player safety. Reid also thinks it will be bad for the fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook put the Chiefs over/under projected win total at 11.5 for the 2023 season. Here is a look at the projections for the Chiefs’ 14 opponents for 2023.

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Our friend Curt Popejoy over at Draft Wire released a seven-round mock draft for the Chiefs. Check out who he selected for K.C. and a quick breakdown of each player.

The Chiefs hosted South Carolina CB Cam Smith on a top-30 visit on Wednesday. Since becoming a starter in 2020, Smith racked up six interceptions and 18 passes defended. He also had a very strong performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The Broncos will face the NFL’s 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Their opponents combined for a 148-138-2 record in 2022.

Story continues

Las Vegas Raiders news

Former Chargers’ receiver DeAndre Carter signed a one-year deal with the Raiders on Tuesday. Last season Carter set career highs in receptions (46) and yards (538).

Los Angeles Chargers news

The Chargers have scheduled a private workout with Louisville offensive lineman Trevor Reid for Monday. Reid projects to be a Day 3 pick, but his impressive pro day and Shrine Bowl performance could give him a boost.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire