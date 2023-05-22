Chiefs Check-in: OTAs set to start as Chiefs enter final offseason prep phase
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their final phase of offseason preparation ahead of training camp with organized team activities set to start this week. They will have most of their roster in the same place for a few days to stay fresh before the nearly two-month pause and should get in some much-needed practice ahead of a 2023 season wherein they hope to defend their newly won Super Bowl title.
Check out all the most relevant Chiefs news for the morning of Monday, May 22nd:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s agency produced an insightful video that took a look at the first-round edge rusher’s journey to the NFL draft and time spent in high school in the Kansas City area.
Fans caught a brief glimpse of Chiefs second-round pick Rashee Rice in his uniform for the first time during the NFL’s rookie premiere.
According to a poll taken after April’s draft, Kansas City hosts one of the league’s most skeptical fanbases.
Free agent addition Drue Tranquill got some extra push from a teammate during a training session last week in a video posted to the Chiefs’ official Twitter account.
Pro Football Focus projects that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is Kansas City’s most likely breakout candidate ahead of the 2023 season.
Former Chief Breeland Speaks is a leading candidate to win the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award after an excellent season for the Michigan Panthers.
Charles Goldman looked at the Chiefs’ depth on both sides of the ball ahead of OTAs this week, analyzing the team’s strengths and weaknesses.
In case you missed it
Two Chiefs legends teamed up to support the Kansas City Community Gardens’ Tomato Days event last week.
Kansas City officially signed first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to his rookie contract on Friday, leaving just one player from their draft class unsigned.
One NFL.com writer says that the Chiefs could have the most effective offense in the league after a recent breakdown of offseason projections after the draft.
Commentator Jim Nantz compared the media coverage of Patrick Mahomes to that of Tiger Woods during his prime in the 2000s.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
First-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton is bullish on the backfield that Denver has assembled as the team looks to bounce back in 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders news
News broke this weekend that the Raiders will hold joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams during training camp to prepare for the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Los Angeles’ rookie quarterback Max Duggan went out of his way to praise one of his college teammates that the Chargers drafted back in April.
Around the NFL
One NFL veteran told reporters that Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has the potential to be a top-five receiver in the league next season.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin broke down one of the New England Patriots’ most shrewd draft day moves in a recent interview.
Browns Wire took a look at the life of legendary running back Jim Brown following news of his death that broke on Friday.
Texans fans are set for an exciting season of football with quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. ready to make an impact for Houston.
Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh had great things to say about Baltimore’s new linebackers coach, legendary pass rusher Chuck Smith.