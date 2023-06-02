Chiefs Check-in: OTAs continue as Kansas City hones skills for championship defense
The Kansas City Chiefs’ organized team activities continued in earnest on Thursday as they further honed their skills to defend their championship title in 2023. Though news was relatively slow, the team’s effort on the practice field was well documented, and with a halt to formal workouts on the horizon, the Chiefs are preparing for a slow seven weeks before reporting to training camp in July.
Check out all of the best stories about the Chiefs and teams from around the league for the morning of Friday, May 2nd:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Patrick Mahomes built rapport with his receiving corps on Thursday, further cementing himself as the team’s offensive leader during practice.
Travis Kelce had a hilarious response to Shaquille O’Neal’s challenge of a two-on-two basketball game that would feature two of the all-time great duos in football and broadcasting history.
Kelce also made it clear in a recent interview that he intends to win far more than two championships during his tenure in Kansas City.
Matt Nagy told reporters about his faith in Kadarius Toney to be the Chiefs’ top wide receiver in 2023.
Defensive coordinator Steven Spagnuolo said that his secondary is “light years ahead” of where the unit was during OTAs last season.
Charles Goldman took a look at the most important dates in June for the Chiefs and their fans.
In case you missed it
Undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince shares one striking similarity with Isiah Pacheco according to one analyst’s metrics.
Logan Lazarczyk shared his thoughts on a potential DeAndre Hopkins signing in Kansas City, weighing the pros and cons of adding the All-Pro receiver to the Chiefs’ offense.
Chris Jones graded out as Pro Football Focus’ second-best interior defensive lineman in the bureau’s preseason positional rankings.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire selected former Kansas State star Dalton Risner as the team’s best remaining free agent from the pool of talent available that played in Denver last season.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones, one of the NFL’s most fierce defenders, has lost weight and feels “faster” at Los Angeles’ OTAs, a scary proposition for Mahomes and company in Kansas City.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire made their way-too-early predictions for Los Angeles’ 53-man roster.
Around the NFL
Vikings Wire recapped Minnesota’s 2022 season where the team was among the most enigmatic in the NFL, with one of the league’s best records despite their swift exit in the playoffs.
New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told the media that he won’t be afraid to bring his signature intensity to the field in 2023 as he motivates his players.
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ top receivers are bringing a supreme confidence into the 2023 season.
Bills Wire recapped all the best highlights from the second week of Buffalo’s OTAs.
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd stoked the rivalry between Cincinnati and Kansas City with comments made during a recent interview about his team’s signing of former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown.