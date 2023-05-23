Chiefs Check-in: NFL rule changes unlikely to benefit Kansas City

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a warpath to defend their championship title in 2023, and are one day closer to the beginning of the regular season with OTAs set to start this week. The team’s coaching staff will get its first look at their newly re-tooled roster in the coming days and should start solidifying their plans for training camp and the preseason as practices give them an idea of what the available talent might achieve.

Fans will have to wait until August to see the roster in action firsthand, but with quotes, clips and reports to release aplenty during workouts, the Chiefs won’t miss a beat in their preparation for the new season.

Here are all of the top stories about the Chiefs and teams around the NFL for the morning of Tuesday, May 23rd:

Broncos Wire took a look at two Super Bowl rematches that Denver is scheduled to play during the 2023 season.

Tom Brady is set to become a minority owner of the Raiders, cementing his role as a villain in Kansas City for the next generation of Chiefs fans.

Star running back Austin Ekeler is expected to report to the Chargers minicamp despite his request for a trade earlier in the offseason.

