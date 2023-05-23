Chiefs Check-in: NFL rule changes unlikely to benefit Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a warpath to defend their championship title in 2023, and are one day closer to the beginning of the regular season with OTAs set to start this week. The team’s coaching staff will get its first look at their newly re-tooled roster in the coming days and should start solidifying their plans for training camp and the preseason as practices give them an idea of what the available talent might achieve.
Fans will have to wait until August to see the roster in action firsthand, but with quotes, clips and reports to release aplenty during workouts, the Chiefs won’t miss a beat in their preparation for the new season.
Here are all of the top stories about the Chiefs and teams around the NFL for the morning of Tuesday, May 23rd:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Kansas City began phase three of its offseason program on Monday, with players set to run exercises and basic drills but no contact during the minicamp period.
Patrick Mahomes is taking up a mentorship role for San Fransico 49ers quarterback Trey Lance after a workout in Texas.
The Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast hosted Chiefs center Creed Humprey and Patrick Mahomes on a recent live episode.
Receiver Skyy Moore shared his thoughts on Mahomes’ offseason throwing sessions with talent across the football landscape.
ESPN forecasted each NFL team’s win totals along with playoff and Super Bowl odds in a recent analysis, and predicted that Kansas City would stand a fair chance of continued success in 2023.
Charles Goldman broke down the top seven players to watch at Chiefs OTAs this week.
In case you missed it
Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s agency produced a video delving into his journey to the NFL.
Chiefs fans got their first look at second-round pick Rashee Rice in uniform during the league’s rookie premier event.
Charles Goldman gave fans a look at what Kansas City’s depth chart might look like on both sides of the ball in the lead-up to OTAs.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire took a look at two Super Bowl rematches that Denver is scheduled to play during the 2023 season.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Tom Brady is set to become a minority owner of the Raiders, cementing his role as a villain in Kansas City for the next generation of Chiefs fans.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Star running back Austin Ekeler is expected to report to the Chargers minicamp despite his request for a trade earlier in the offseason.
Around the NFL
The NFL’s owners voted to approve a rule that will allow teams to keep an extra quarterback on their roster for gamedays.
Owners also voted to approve flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football in a bid to guarantee competitive games in primetime during the 2023 season.
The Cincinnati Bengals were snubbed on the NFL’s list of top offenses during the 2022 season.
Texans Wire pondered how high Houston’s fans should set the bar for quarterback C.J. Stroud’s success as a rookie.