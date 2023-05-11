Chiefs Check-in: NFL begins revealing games on Chiefs’ 2023 schedule
As we come up on the NFL schedule release today, two games have already been confirmed for Kansas City in 2023. We also hear from coach Andy Reid on the Kelce brothers’ podcast and learned the contract details of a new Chiefs player.
The Chiefs made several roster moves on Wednesday, including releasing Missouri safety Martez Manuel and vested veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart. In corresponding moves, the Chiefs signed DL Matt Dickerson, DT Chris Williams and defensive back Lamar Jackson.
Ed Easton Jr had five takeaways from Andy Reid’s appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.
Reid also commented on second-year player Jerrion Ealy’s progression. Ealy was one of four eligible veteran players to be able to participate in rookie minicamp, showing off his speed and knowledge of the offense.
Contract details have been released for newly signed left tackle Donovan Smith. It is team-friendly and highly incentive-based.
Chiefs’ DB L’Jarius Sneed said on NFL Network Tuesday night that he’s looking forward to battling against Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill this season. particularly Hill.
The Super Bowl champions are officially set to visit President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington D.C. this June.
NFL schedule release
Charles Goldman will be keeping track of all credible schedule leaks, rumors and more.
It was officially announced on Wednesday that the Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday, November 5. That will be in Week 9, and K.C. is the home team.
Also announced Wednesday was that the Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve.
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Wednesday morning to discuss and react to the announcement of the team’s matchup with Miami in Germany.
Former Chiefs’ LT Orlando Brown Jr. made a funny video with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval regarding the Chiefs and Bengals’ pending matchup in 2023, poking fun at the video Pureval made about their playoff matchup last year.
The Chiefs announced that single-game and group ticket sales for home games will go on sale on Friday, May 13.
In case you missed it
Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported that the Chiefs are expected to rework quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract before Week 1 of the regular season to once again make him the highest paid player in NFL history.
The Chiefs released Missouri State CB Montrae Braswell and Tarleton State OL Blake Haynes following rookie minicamp.
Donna Kelce may have leaked the week of the Chiefs-Eagles game at Arrowhead Stadium, which she claims will happen in Week 2.
Charles Goldman took a stab at projecting each of the Chiefs’ draft pick’s contracts.
Nicolas Roesch ranked the best potential opponents for the Chiefs’ season opener on September 7.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos released veteran pass rusher Jacob Martin, saving the team over $3 million in cap space.
Las Vegas Raiders news
According to Pro Football Focus, no player in the NFL has more QB pressures (or hits) than Maxx Crosby since the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire compared Chargers’ rookie receiver Quentin Johnson to Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
Around the NFL
In addition to Chiefs-Dolphins, the NFL announced four other international games for the 2023 season, including the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons, Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts. The Jags will be the first team to ever play back-to-back games in London.
Former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau received a positive diagnosis on his Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer recovery, leading him to sign a three-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Moreau is optimistic he will play this season.
The New York Jets will face the Dolphins in the NFL’s first every game on Black Friday, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video.
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day.
The Houston Texans gave guard Shaq Mason a three-year, $36 million contract extension on Wednesday.