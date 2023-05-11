Chiefs Check-in: NFL begins revealing games on Chiefs’ 2023 schedule

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

As we come up on the NFL schedule release today, two games have already been confirmed for Kansas City in 2023. We also hear from coach Andy Reid on the Kelce brothers’ podcast and learned the contract details of a new Chiefs player.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of May 11.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

NFL schedule release

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

The Broncos released veteran pass rusher Jacob Martin, saving the team over $3 million in cap space.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire