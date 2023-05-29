Chiefs Check-in: Memorial Day marks milestone in the Chiefs’ offseason

John Dillon
·3 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs have nearly made it to the end of May, which means they’re at the halfway point of the offseason. With the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, they will head into the new week with a full head of steam after a long weekend. Though the news was relatively slow over the weekend after OTAs, the team is still on their warpath to defend the Super Bowl title they secured in February, and should carry momentum with them into June.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Check out all the best Chiefs news and stories from around the NFL relevant for the morning of Monday, May 28th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories