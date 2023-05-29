Chiefs Check-in: Memorial Day marks milestone in the Chiefs’ offseason
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
The Kansas City Chiefs have nearly made it to the end of May, which means they’re at the halfway point of the offseason. With the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, they will head into the new week with a full head of steam after a long weekend. Though the news was relatively slow over the weekend after OTAs, the team is still on their warpath to defend the Super Bowl title they secured in February, and should carry momentum with them into June.
Check out all the best Chiefs news and stories from around the NFL relevant for the morning of Monday, May 28th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Andy Reid broke down his first impressions of Kansas City’s new backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who most Chiefs fans know as one of the best quarterbacks in Mizzou history.
Linebacker Nick Bolton told reporters about second-year safety Bryan Cook’s confidence after practice at OTAs last week.
Charles Goldman took a look at the Chiefs’ pursuit of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and the reasons why the team decided against trading for him earlier in the offseason.
Esteemed actor Henry Winkler of “Benchwarmers” fame joked that Kansas City “drafted” him during an episode of Up and Adams last week.
Andy Reid went out of his way to praise the efforts of receiver Skyy Moore during a press conference at OTAs, saying that the second-year star looks “stronger” after intense workouts over the past few months.
In case you missed it
The NFL Wires picked one veteran from each team that could see serious competition for their roster spot from rookies ahead of training camp in July.
A slew of Chiefs will participate in the annual “Big Slick” event taking place in Kansas City later this summer.
Shaquille O’Neal challenged Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to a basketball game on the quarterback’s appearance on the NBA on TNT during the NBA Playoffs.
The Chiefs released the second episode of their video series “Work to Win” on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of their newest players.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire took a look at Russell Wilson’s preseason MVP odds, noting that he is not even in the top 10 contenders per DraftKings sportsbook.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still recovering from an injury according to a report, but the team is still optimistic that he will return in time for training camp.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters about Derwin James’ versatility during a recent press conference.
Around the NFL
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranked just outside the top 10 in PFF’s preseason positional rankings.
Vikings Wire made the case for Minnesota to get involved in the ongoing DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.
NFL.com says that DeMeco Ryans’ staff in Houston should be an attractive place for experienced coaches to join if he finds success this season.
Niners Wire took a look at when San Francisco’s joint practices with the Raiders will be during training camp.
Bears Wire found creative comparisons for each of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks and had a particularly interesting one for Patrick Mahomes.