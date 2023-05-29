Chiefs Check-in: Memorial Day marks milestone in the Chiefs’ offseason

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs have nearly made it to the end of May, which means they’re at the halfway point of the offseason. With the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, they will head into the new week with a full head of steam after a long weekend. Though the news was relatively slow over the weekend after OTAs, the team is still on their warpath to defend the Super Bowl title they secured in February, and should carry momentum with them into June.

Check out all the best Chiefs news and stories from around the NFL relevant for the morning of Monday, May 28th:

Broncos Wire took a look at Russell Wilson’s preseason MVP odds, noting that he is not even in the top 10 contenders per DraftKings sportsbook.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is still recovering from an injury according to a report, but the team is still optimistic that he will return in time for training camp.

Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters about Derwin James’ versatility during a recent press conference.

