Chiefs Check-in: Mecole Hardman finds a new home
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Receiver Mecole Hardman has found a new home and attention shifts to a young Chiefs’ receiver who fans hope can make an impact in 2023.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 23.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Former Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday. Hardman was a second-round pick in 2019, catching 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 20 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons for K.C. The Jets are loading up and could become lethal if they can land quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
From an ex-Chiefs receiver to a current one, a workout video surfaced on social media of second-year player Justyn Ross. Ross missed his entire rookie season after undergoing foot surgery before training camp. He was a big-time recruit at Clemson once upon a time, and Chiefs fans are hoping he can put his injury issues behind him and be that guy again.
The popular “New Heights Show” podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce is set to broadcast live at April’s 2023 NFL draft. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 24th and will take place at the Kansas City Music Hall.
Newly signed linebacker Drue Tranquill revealed what number he will wear for the Chiefs this season.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on Tuesday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks are ramping up for the Arizona Cardinals about receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman suggested that veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who is attempting a comeback to the NFL, could be a fit for K.C.
The Cowboys signed former Chiefs’ running back Ronald Jones on Tuesday.
Draft notes
NFL media’s Daniel Jerimiah’s latest mock draft has K.C. selecting Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. sent Kansas City native, Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah to the Chiefs in the first round.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery this offseason. Wilson should be recovered in time for the Broncos’ offseason program this spring.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders signed cornerback David Long Jr. and tight end Austin Hooper on Wednesday. Long could be the Raiders’ main slot corner and Hooper will challenge O.J. Howard for starting tight end.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers had a formal meeting with Penn State OL Juice Scruggs at the NFL Combine back in February. They also re-signed a key member of their special teams unit in cornerback Kemon Hall.
Around the NFL
Free agent and former Raiders’ tight end Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will step away from football for the foreseeable future.
After signing Mecole Hardman, the Jets traded receiver Elijah Moore and a third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a second-round pick.
The San Fransisco 49ers signed DE Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back D’Ernest Johnson to a one-year deal.
The New England Patriots re-signed Jalen Mills, who will switch from cornerback to safety in 2023.