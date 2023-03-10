Chiefs Check-in: Mecole Hardman eyes Bears ahead of free agency

Chiefs Check-in is our new online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

Free agency is just days away, and speculation abounds regarding what the Kansas City Chiefs might do to improve their already stellar roster in the coming months. With enough salary cap space to make things interesting and draft capital to make key moves well into April, it seems that the defending Super Bowl champions are destined to make this offseason particularly special.

Here is a look at the latest Chiefs news that should have the entire kingdom abuzz on March 10th:

As previously mentioned, the Chiefs’ were awarded three supplemental selections for the 2023 draft but could lose them if they pursue certain free agents. Charles Goldman took a look at a few players that Kansas City could sign that wouldn’t affect their number of picks.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Jon Heath of Broncos Wire took a look at what Denver’s offensive line depth will look like heading into free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Las Vegas re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal on Thursday, shoring up their depth in the backfield.

Los Angeles Chargers news

The Chargers restructured the contracts of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on Thursday in a move that will help Los Angeles clear cap space ahead of free agency.

Around the NFL

