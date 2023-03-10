Chiefs Check-in: Mecole Hardman eyes Bears ahead of free agency
Free agency is just days away, and speculation abounds regarding what the Kansas City Chiefs might do to improve their already stellar roster in the coming months. With enough salary cap space to make things interesting and draft capital to make key moves well into April, it seems that the defending Super Bowl champions are destined to make this offseason particularly special.
Here is a look at the latest Chiefs news that should have the entire kingdom abuzz on March 10th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs were awarded three compensatory draft picks on Thursday, bringing their current number of selections to 11. In a year where Kansas City is set to host the NFL draft, these picks could provide some fodder for the team to trade up to take a particularly promising prospect, or give them the leverage they need to trade for an already established veteran.
Mecole Hardman’s cryptic tweet at Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday set the stage for plenty of theories about the future of the wide receiver position in Kansas City. Could Hardman leave the Chiefs for the Windy City?
ESPN speculated that Kansas City could be an ideal fit for free agent pass rusher Marcus Davenport. After parting ways with Frank Clark, the Chiefs could take a gamble on Davenport, a former first-round pick who has been a rock-solid contributor to the New Orleans Saints defense.
Travis Kelce regaled his brother Jason with a hilarious account of his time on Saturday Night Live last week, where he served as a first-time host. On their joint “New Heights” Podcast, the Kelce brothers also talked about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and Travis’ experience of meeting Steven Spielberg.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs commemorated quarterback Chad Henne’s retirement with a tweet on Wednesday, bringing an official end to his time as Patrick Mahomes’ backup. Over his five seasons in Kansas City, Henne managed to win two Super Bowls and helped the Chiefs pull out some improbable wins against all odds.
Former Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan seemed to hint at an interest in signing with the Chiefs in a tweet on Saturday, leading to conjecture about what Kansas City’s offensive line might look like in 2023.
Former Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis was signed by the Baltimore Ravens to coach receivers in the Charm City. Lewis made quite an impact in Kansas City, and the team will need to work diligently to find his replacement in short order.
Draft notes
As previously mentioned, the Chiefs’ were awarded three supplemental selections for the 2023 draft but could lose them if they pursue certain free agents. Charles Goldman took a look at a few players that Kansas City could sign that wouldn’t affect their number of picks.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Jon Heath of Broncos Wire took a look at what Denver’s offensive line depth will look like heading into free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Las Vegas re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal on Thursday, shoring up their depth in the backfield.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers restructured the contracts of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on Thursday in a move that will help Los Angeles clear cap space ahead of free agency.
Around the NFL
Odell Beckham is reported to be holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday, which could rekindle interest in the superstar receiver ahead of free agency.
Quarterback Geno Smith signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, taking another signal caller off the open market in free agency.
Pass rusher Za’Darius Smith requested to be released by the Minnesota Vikings, though the team reportedly has no interest in fulfilling his wishes.