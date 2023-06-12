Chiefs Check-in: Mandatory minicamp on deck for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have just one more leg of the 2023 offseason workout program before they enter five weeks of dormancy leading up to training camp and the preseason. The team’s mandatory minicamp is set to begin this week, with all 90 players on the offseason roster expected in Kansas City for practice Tuesday through Thursday.
Check out all the best Chiefs stories from the weekend and news from around the league below:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Second-round pick Rashee Rice and rookies from around the NFL got a once-in-a-lifetime locker room pep talk from NFL legends, including running back Eric Dickerson.
Head coach Andy Reid posed with the Lombardi Trophy and Special Olympics athletes at an event that took place at Arrowhead Stadium.
Charles Goldman shared three of his key takeaways from the Chiefs’ OTA practices following the conclusion of Kansas City’s offseason program.
Vikings Wire made the case that the Chiefs could be among the teams who should be interested in trading for pass rusher Danielle Hunter.
Kansas City’s new backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert said that Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are alike in one distinct way.
Patrick Mahomes hit a grand slam in a recent charity softball game held to benefit the charity of receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling.
Chris Jones showed off his fishing prowess on “The Catch”, a show featuring NFL players and professional anglers who compete in a tournament to see who can reel in the biggest catch.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs debuted their second episode of “Work to Win” on Friday, highlighting the work the team has put in to this point in the offseason.
Pro Football Focus ranked Creed Humphrey as the best center in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.
The Royals are set to give Travis Kelce a second chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch after his botched attempt earlier in the year.
Kansas City’s undrafted rookie running back Deneric Prince stood out as a potential difference-maker during the Chiefs’ recent practice sessions.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
According to Broncos Wire, there have been conflicting reports about Denver’s interest in signing star running back Dalvin Cook in free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders were in the middle of the pack in ESPN’s recent breakdown of roster rankings ahead of the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers center Corey Linsley told the media that fixing Los Angeles’ running game would be a “collective effort” next season.
Around the NFL
Vikings Wire is skeptical that Minnesota is rebuilding after their recent spate of roster moves that put the team on a course to win now at all costs.
Niners Wire was taken aback by PFF’s decision to leave reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa off their top edge defender rankings.
Bears Wire took a look at Chicago’s projected depth chart and what might change for the team ahead of training camp and the preseason.
Former Chief Juan Thornhill was displeased to find that he was not among PFF’s top-32 safeties in the NFL.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ribbed rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud about Ohio State in a recent interview after practice.