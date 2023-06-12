Chiefs Check-in: Mandatory minicamp on deck for Chiefs

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs have just one more leg of the 2023 offseason workout program before they enter five weeks of dormancy leading up to training camp and the preseason. The team’s mandatory minicamp is set to begin this week, with all 90 players on the offseason roster expected in Kansas City for practice Tuesday through Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out all the best Chiefs stories from the weekend and news from around the league below:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders news

The Raiders were in the middle of the pack in ESPN’s recent breakdown of roster rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire