Chiefs Check-in: L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Danna earn over $1.5 million in performance escalators
Andy Reid receives high praise from former NFL QB, who played under Reid in Philadelphia. A pair of players are set to earn some big pay raises for their performance over the past three years. Also, PFF gives an optimistic ranking on the Chiefs’ future salary cap situation.
That and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Thursday, July 6:
CB L’Jarius Sneed and DE Mike Danna are set to receive performance-based raises in 2023. Both players are entering the final year of their rookie contracts.
Multiple Chiefs players are sharing favorite photos from media production day on Wednesday.
Charles Goldman asks fans to ponder rookie DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s potential in his first season in the NFL.
PFF hands Kansas City a favorable grade on the salary cap situation heading into the future.
Former NFL QB Michael Vick thinks HC Andy Reid may be the greatest coach of all time.
Chiefs’ rookie RB Deneric Prince is continuing his offseason training, as videos of new workouts surface.
Former Eagles and current Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson took to Twitter on Tuesday to vent his frustration over the turf at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII.
Our UDFA spotlight series continues with Harvard EDGE Truman Jones.
Travis Kelce was featured in a recent Bud Light marketing campaign, where he made his affinity for the much-loved product clear.
Nick Bolton was named the eighth-best linebacker in the NFL by Touchdown Wire expert Doug Farrar, setting high expectations for his performance in 2023.
Broncos Wire names 10 newcomers to watch for at Denver’s training camp.
Chargers Wire assesses Los Angeles’ run defense in 2022, giving insight into how that area of the defense can improve in 2023.
Rotoworld expects the Raiders to win under 7.5 games in 2023 in latest projection.
Bills QB Josh Allen downplays Stefon Diggs’ situation, blaming the media for blowing the story out of proportion.
Packers President Mark Murphy adds to the speculation that the Jets will be the featured team on Hard Knocks.
Former Commanders center Chase Roullier announces his retirement from the NFL at age 29. Roullier played in 69 career games, as injuries riddled his career.