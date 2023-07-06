Chiefs Check-in: L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Danna earn over $1.5 million in performance escalators

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Andy Reid receives high praise from former NFL QB, who played under Reid in Philadelphia. A pair of players are set to earn some big pay raises for their performance over the past three years. Also, PFF gives an optimistic ranking on the Chiefs’ future salary cap situation.

That and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Thursday, July 6:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Advertisement

Broncos Wire names 10 newcomers to watch for at Denver’s training camp.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire assesses Los Angeles’ run defense in 2022, giving insight into how that area of the defense can improve in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Rotoworld expects the Raiders to win under 7.5 games in 2023 in latest projection.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire