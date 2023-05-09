Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City wraps up rookie minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their rookie minicamp on Monday after getting a first glimpse of their newly acquired talent ahead of the long summer months leading to the preseason.
For now, the team will rest and heal during their precious time off as they take a two-month break before beginning a new campaign where they hope to defend their Super Bowl championship.
Check out the best stories about the Chiefs and around the league for the morning of Tuesday, May 9th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news:
Kansas City signed former Western Kentucky Hilltopper
Kahlef Hailassie to a contract on Monday to shore up their depth in the defensive secondary.
Rookie cornerback Nic Jones told reporters about his familiarity with Skyy Moore’s game after competing against each other in the collegiate ranks.
The Chiefs held a tryout for St. Louis Battlehawks defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun on Monday.
Andy Reid shared his thoughts about Rashee Rice’s skillset in an interview, telling the media about his first impression of Kansas City’s newest receiver.
Reid also let reporters know about the Chiefs’ injury report at the conclusion of the team’s rookie minicamp, which included an update on first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Rookie B.J. Thompson expressed his excitement to work with Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen.
In case you missed it:
Patrick Mahomes had a busy weekend, calling “riders up” at the Kentucky Derby before showing out at the Formula One race in Miami, Florida.
Rashee Rice told the media about his continued effort to learn Andy Reid’s offense during rookie minicamp last week.
Chamarri Conner made it clear that he stands ready to fill any void necessary in the Chiefs’ secondary during his rookie season.
News broke this weekend that Kansas City’s running back Isiah Pacheco played in Super Bowl LVII with two serious injuries that required surgery in the offseason.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news:
ESPN linked former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to the Broncos as the window to sign free agents without affecting compensatory picks opened.
Las Vegas Raiders news:
Raiders Wire asserted that Las Vegas’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham would need to get first-round pick Tyree Wilson on the field as much as possible in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers news:
Kellen Moore is doing his best to keep running back Austin Ekeler’s absence from affecting the Chargers’ offseason program.
Around the NFL
Cowboys Wire explored the reasons that Dallas might want to use superstar Micah Parsons more as an edge defender than a linebacker in 2023.
Niners Wire says that San Francisco is set to have the most compensatory draft picks of any team in the league for the 2024 NFL draft.
Colts owner Jim Irsay wants the NFL to look into tampering in other franchises’ interactions with former Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck.
The Arizona Cardinals ranked dead last in a recent offseason power ranking, raising concerns about the team’s trajectory heading into the 2023 season.
Texans Wire looked at reasons the NFL might avoid scheduling Houston for one crucial primetime slot next season.
The Saints reportedly offered a contract to former Raiders tight end Foster Moreau on Monday, though no signing is imminent.