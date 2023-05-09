Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City wraps up rookie minicamp

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their rookie minicamp on Monday after getting a first glimpse of their newly acquired talent ahead of the long summer months leading to the preseason.

For now, the team will rest and heal during their precious time off as they take a two-month break before beginning a new campaign where they hope to defend their Super Bowl championship.

Check out the best stories about the Chiefs and around the league for the morning of Tuesday, May 9th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news:

In case you missed it:

Story continues

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news:

ESPN linked former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to the Broncos as the window to sign free agents without affecting compensatory picks opened.

Las Vegas Raiders news:

Raiders Wire asserted that Las Vegas’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham would need to get first-round pick Tyree Wilson on the field as much as possible in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers news:

Kellen Moore is doing his best to keep running back Austin Ekeler’s absence from affecting the Chargers’ offseason program.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire