Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City still meeting with prospects as draft looms
The Chiefs are continuing to meet with several draft prospect, and QB Patrick Mahomes continues to build chemistry with his receivers this offseason.
Like we saw yesterday with LT Jawaan Taylor and TE Jody Fortson, another workout clip has found its way onto social media, this time featuring QB Patrick Mahomes throwing a bomb to third-year receiver WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Mahomes has been down in Texas throwing to many of his receivers, building timing and chemistry ahead of the start of the offseason workout program. Smith-Marsette will make a push to make the team in 2023 after spending most of the second half of last season on the practice squad.
Chiefs’ Hall of Fame RB Priest Holmes is being inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on April 15th. Holmes is the Chiefs’ second all-time leading rusher and is tied for the most total touchdowns in team history with TE Tony Gonzalaz.
In case you missed it…
A video clip of Jawaan Taylor showed the Chiefs’ new left tackle working on his footwork and technique as he attempts to switch from the right side.
Another workout clip features Jody Fortson catching passes from Mahomes.
While on the “QB Room” podcast, former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer stated that he believes Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL.
Chiefs draft notes
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman chose a receiver who the Chiefs could select in each round of the draft.
The Chiefs are set to meet with Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II.
K.C. is also hosting Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan, which will be a top-30 visit.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs are among over 20 teams to have met with or hosted Michigan DT Mazi Smith.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Our friends over at Broncos Wire named the top five positions of need for the Broncos as we head toward the draft. Denver does not have a pick in either of the first two rounds.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders met with Georgia DT Jalen Carter on Wednesday. Carter is widely viewed as the best player in this class but may fall down the board due to off the field issues.
The Raiders are expected to re-sign starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor in the next few days.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers hired Will Harris to be the team’s new assistant defensive backs coach.
Around the NFL
Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey was arrested with assault charges on a woman he had been dating.
In other Browns news, former Chiefs and current Browns safety Juan Thornhill will wear No. 1 this season.
Coming off ACL surgery, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was present for the beginning of the team’s offseason program.
Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not present for the Cardinals’ offseason program as his future with the team remains uncertain.