Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City still meeting with prospects as draft looms

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The Chiefs are continuing to meet with several draft prospect, and QB Patrick Mahomes continues to build chemistry with his receivers this offseason.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 13.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

In case you missed it…

Chiefs draft notes

Story continues

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Our friends over at Broncos Wire named the top five positions of need for the Broncos as we head toward the draft. Denver does not have a pick in either of the first two rounds.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

The Chargers hired Will Harris to be the team’s new assistant defensive backs coach.

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire