Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City stands pat on Day 4 of free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t get into the free agency action on Thursday, but plenty of moves were made around the league that may affect their pursuit of a Super Bowl title next season. While the team has only signed two new players since free agency opened, they are well-positioned to be more active in the coming days and should be expected to pick up their offseason pace as the free agency market continues to develop.
Here is our roundup of all Chiefs-related news for the morning of March 17:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Touchdown Wire gave the Chiefs a favorable grade for their signing of new defensive lineman Charles Omenihu.
Charles Goldman broke down six options that Kansas City could explore to replace wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Two of those options have already found new teams.
Khalen Saunders penned a heartfelt farewell to the Chiefs’ fanbase after agreeing to terms on a contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Free agent additions Charles Omenihu and Jawaan Taylor revealed their jersey numbers for the 2023 season, which include callbacks to their high school and college careers.
In case you missed it
Former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. agreed to a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, instantly upgrading their lackluster offensive line.
Kansas City restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract to save $9.6 million in cap space as the Chiefs seek to add more talent in free agency.
Safety Juan Thornhill agreed to terms on a contract with the Cleveland Browns that includes more than $10 million guaranteed over three years.
Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $33 million.
Draft notes
Georgia prospect Jalen Carter pled no-contest to serious charges just a day after Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen led drills at the team’s pro day.
Chiefs fans are encouraged to sign up to participate in events for the upcoming NFL draft that will take place in Kansas City in April.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos officially announced the signings of six free agents on Thursday, including two former Chiefs.
Denver reportedly had “no interest” in trading any of their wide receivers in the offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Las Vegas is being projected to select a quarterback with their first-round pick in April’s draft.
The Raiders signed former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Thursday.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire took a look at Los Angeles’ group of safeties after Nasir Adderly announced his retirement after a four-year career with the team.
Los Angeles is expected to pursue former Cleveland Brown John Johnson III in free agency.
Around the NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles came to terms with cornerback Darius Slay, keeping him in the City of Brotherly Love on a massive extension.
The Patriots agreed to a two-year contract with standout running back James Robinson.
Touchdown Wire asked fans to give their opinion on who the greatest Green Bay Packer of all time might be, with some interesting results.