Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City stands pat on Day 4 of free agency

John Dillon
·3 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t get into the free agency action on Thursday, but plenty of moves were made around the league that may affect their pursuit of a Super Bowl title next season. While the team has only signed two new players since free agency opened, they are well-positioned to be more active in the coming days and should be expected to pick up their offseason pace as the free agency market continues to develop.

Here is our roundup of all Chiefs-related news for the morning of March 17:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories