Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City set to face Browns without Chris Jones

The Chiefs will wrap up the 2023 preseason on Saturday and will once again be without Chris Jones as he remains in limbo with his contract status. Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice will look to put an exclamation point on an impressive preseason, and Shane Buechele will battle it out against Blaine Gabbert for the backup quarterback job.

Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Friday, August 25:

Patrik Mahomes comments on Chris Jones' holdout

Photo by Jamie Squire-Getty Images

Mahomes didn’t expect Jones’ holdout to last this long, but he supports Jones and respects his decision.

Mahomes is rooting for everybody to make the team

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes talks about the hardships of players being cut after preseason.

Mahomes holds another dominate statistic

Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes has topped the NFL in passing yards since 2020.

Rashee Rice is making a strong impression in preseason

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 19, 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rice leads all pass catchers in yards after catch so far this preseason.

Shane Buechele has shown growth in his third year

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid talked about Buechele’s rising comfort level as he battles for the No. 2 quarterback job against Blaine Gabbert.

