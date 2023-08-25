Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City set to face Browns without Chris Jones
The Chiefs will wrap up the 2023 preseason on Saturday and will once again be without Chris Jones as he remains in limbo with his contract status. Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice will look to put an exclamation point on an impressive preseason, and Shane Buechele will battle it out against Blaine Gabbert for the backup quarterback job.
Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Friday, August 25:
Patrik Mahomes comments on Chris Jones' holdout
Mahomes didn’t expect Jones’ holdout to last this long, but he supports Jones and respects his decision.
Mahomes is rooting for everybody to make the team
Mahomes talks about the hardships of players being cut after preseason.
Mahomes holds another dominate statistic
Mahomes has topped the NFL in passing yards since 2020.
Rashee Rice is making a strong impression in preseason
According to Pro Football Focus, Rice leads all pass catchers in yards after catch so far this preseason.
Shane Buechele has shown growth in his third year
Andy Reid talked about Buechele’s rising comfort level as he battles for the No. 2 quarterback job against Blaine Gabbert.