Chiefs check-in: Kansas City set to begin cutting roster this week

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a stellar win over the Cleveland Browns over the weekend and looked to be in great form ahead of the regular season kickoff in September. Though Saturday’s game came down to a blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter, Kansas City should be confident in the roster they have assembled.

The team faces some tough decisions as they look to cut their payroll from 90 players to 53 this week, but have plenty of options to choose from at every key position as they prepare for their 2023 campaign.

Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Monday, August 28:

Chiefs had plenty of studs against the Browns on Saturday

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

We took a look at 11 of Kansas City’s top performers against the Browns who were among the Chiefs’ studs in the preseason Week 3 win.

Ed Easton Jr. broke down the Chiefs' stock watch after Kansas City's final exhibition matchup

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Our Ed Easton Jr. analyzed the stock of several Chiefs players after Kansas City’s win over the Browns.

Twitter provided plenty of great reactions to the Chiefs' latest win

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs set social media ablaze after their comeback win over the Browns was finalized following a blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke bad news for Chiefs fans over the weekend

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided an unsettling update about the Chiefs’ contract negotiations with star defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Justyn Ross' spectacular touchdown grab against the Browns had Twitter talking

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Justyn Ross’ spectacular touchdown catch against the Browns had social media buzzing on Saturday.

Around the AFC West

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire