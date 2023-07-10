Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City selects WR in latest 2024 mock draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are known for their offensive proficiency and are predicted to take a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 annual selection conference according to one recent mock draft. Even after spending second-round picks at the position in consecutive years, the team is projected to continue stockpiling talent for Patrick Mahomes to utilize against opponents for years to come.
Read on for this and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Monday, July 10:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
ESPN predicted that the Chiefs would select a wide receiver with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft in a recent mock by analyst Jordan Reid.
Charles Goldman took a look at three members of Kansas City’s roster who may begin the 2023 season on the PUP list, which would delay their start to the new campaign.
Goldman also broke down the best Chiefs to ever wear each jersey number in team history, with some familiar faces earning top spots in their respective slots.
Center Creed Humphrey shared some wisdom with fellow offensive linemen at a recent offseason summit that featured some of the NFL’s biggest names.
Chris Jones was named the league’s top interior defensive lineman in a ranking put together by Touchdown Wire’s resident expert Doug Farrar.
In case you missed it
Linebacker Drue Tranquill revealed Andy Reid’s pitch that brought him to Kansas City during the 2023 free agency period.
Safety Bryan Cook was singled out by Logan Lazarczyk as a potential breakout player for next season.
Chiefs fans were given an update about Kansas City’s pursuit (or lack thereof) relative to the services of highly coveted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire interviewed former Denver mainstay and team legend T.J. Ward, documenting the safety’s reaction to being named one of the top 100 players in the franchise’s history.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire pondered whether Las Vegas’ decision to sign Jimmy Garoppolo constituted an upgrade at the quarterback position after the departure of Derek Carr.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire profiled explosive wide receiver Jaylon Guyton in a series that looks at each member of Los Angeles’ roster ahead of the 2023 season.
Around the NFL
The Cleveland Browns only managed to land one linebacker on PFF’s list of the top-32 players at the position heading into the 2023 season.
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary says respect is key for him and his teammates as they look to duke it out for the top running back spot during training camp.
With no resolution in sight for Saquon Barkley’s lingering contract woes, Giants Wire examined New York’s options for their superstar running back as the offseason draws to a close.
The San Francisco 49ers have some of the lowest spending in the NFL at the game’s most important position ahead of their 2023 campaign.
Bears Wire compiled their most burning questions regarding Chicago’s defense as the team tries to lift itself from the league’s basement next season.