Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City ramping up offseason hype for Justyn Ross
The Kansas City Chiefs’ slow grind to the NFL draft continues. They’re wrapping up meetings with prospects who might factor into their draft strategy, but for now, all of the action is taking place behind closed doors.
Nonetheless, Chiefs Wire took a look at several team-related stories yesterday that should drive the discourse through the rest of the week. Here is a look at all the best Kansas City football stories relevant for Friday, April 14th.
Kansas City fed the Justyn Ross hype train, posting a video of the talented second-year receiver catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in offseason training.
Mahomes was featured as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in an excerpt written by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge showed Travis Kelce the art of swinging a baseball bat in a promotional video for the pair’s new energy drink.
Trey Smith reflected on his journey to Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII win with former Chiefs draft pick Khalil McKenzie on the “For the Record” podcast.
Travis Kelce got a ringing endorsement in his candidacy for the greatest tight end of all time title from former Broncos Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on the “New Heights” podcast.
Former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes is set to be inducted to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame later in April alongside Adrian Peterson and Michael Strahan.
Patrick Mahomes showed off his skills with a great pass to
Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Wednesday during a training session, leading to speculation that the receiver might have a future with the Chiefs.
The illustrious Charles Goldman broke down his favorite picks for Kansas City at the receiver position in each round of the upcoming NFL draft.
Kansas City hosted edge rusher D.J. Johnson from the University of Oregon on a visit, which may indicate their interest in adding a player on the defensive line early in the draft.
Goldman also took a look at Touchdown Wire’s latest mock draft, sharing his thoughts on their selection of multiple talented prospects in the first two rounds.
Broncos general manager John Elway reportedly has an interest in playing a villain in a cowboy movie after years of being terrorized by Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jimmy Garoppolo was reportedly named a better fit for the Raiders than Derek Carr, which isn’t saying much given Carr’s inability to win a playoff game for the team.
The Chargers re-shuffled their coaching staff in the hopes of fielding a team that won’t blow a massive lead in the playoffs next season.
Former Chief-turned-Bear Ryan Poles told the media that the Carolina Panthers wanted to “control the draft” by training up with Chicago.
Vikings Wire calls for fans to change their demeanor relative to Minnesota’s search for a new franchise quarterback.
The Jets waived former sixth-round pick Braden Mann on Thursday in a move that will save the team a bit of money ahead of the 2023 draft.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told the Giants to pay Saquon Barkley what he is worth to avoid a holdout following the running back’s refusal to sign his franchise tag.
Texans Wire broke down the team’s acquisition of safety Jimmie Ward with some help from Kyle Madson of Niners Wire.