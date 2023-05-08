Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City prepares for 2023 season after stellar draft
Chiefs Check-inis our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of an offseason training program that will prepare them for the 2023 regular season before the summer gets into full swing. With months remaining before training camp and the preseason, the team is focused on fundamentals as they look to get their rookies up to speed.
Here are all of the best tidbits and stories about the Chiefs, AFC West, and NFL relevant for the morning of Monday, May 8th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news:
Patrick Mahomes was spotted at the Formula One race in Miami, Florida on Sunday after appearing at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Rookie Chamarri Conner is eager to fill any hole he is assigned to in the Chiefs secondary after getting acclimated to Steve Spagnuolo’s defense in minicamp.
Video of Kansas City’s rookies at the team’s offseason program dropped on Sunday leading many to speculate about what the Chiefs future might look like.
Seventh-round selection Nic Jones came down with an impressive interception at the Chiefs’ offseason program on Sunday.
Second-round pick Rashee Rice is hard at work learning Andy Reid’s offense and is making strides toward becoming an early-season force as a rookie.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah sat out on the first day of rookie minicamp with a hand injury that was sustained on the last play of the Sugar Bowl, his last collegiate game.
In case you missed it:
Patrick Mahomes called “riders up” at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, marking an exceptionally cool item off his bucket list.
It was revealed this weekend that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco played in Super Bowl LVII with two serious injuries.
Charles Goldman took a look at Kansas City’s complete 90-man roster after the signing of undrafted free agents following the 2023 annual selection meeting.
Jersey numbers for the Chiefs’ draft selections were revealed this weekend ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news:
Broncos Wire took a look at the role that wide receiver Marvin Mims might play in Denver’s offense next season.
Las Vegas Raiders news:
Raiders Wire speculated that Las Vegas would not be eligible to receive any compensatory draft picks in 2024 after signing several free agents in the offseason.
Los Angeles Chargers news:
Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a big fan of head coach Brandon Staley’s offense-first draft strategy in April.
Around the NFL
Pro Football Focus is projecting Vikings rookie Jordan Addison to do big things in Minnesota’s offense next season.
Former Bengals running back Giovanni Bernard has had quite a bit to say following his retirement earlier in the offseason.
The Houston Texans have been given consistently high grades for their work in the 2023 NFL draft back in April.
Seahawks Wire took a look at what Seattle’s starting lineup might loo