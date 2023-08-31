Chiefs check-in: Kansas City is officially one week away from 2023 kickoff

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster is now complete following the cuts and acquisitions made by the front office, and the team started filling out their practice squad with moves made on Wednesday. In addition to all of the news regarding the final roster, General Manager Brett Veach shared an optimistic update on Chris Jones in his comments to the media.

Those stories and more on this edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Thursday, August 31:

The Chiefs' 53-man roster was finalized on Tuesday

After the Chiefs finalized their final roster for the 2023 season, John Dillon highlighted each player that made the 53-man roster.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach gives updates on contract negotiations with DT Chris Jones

During a press conference on Wednesday, Brett Veach gave the media an update on Chris Jones’ contract status. Veach told reporters that he is “hopeful” that the Chiefs will have Jones on the field for week one against the Detroit Lions.

Take a look at all 37 players who were released, waived, and traded by the Chiefs on Tuesday

Tuesday was a hectic day in the NFL, as it was the deadline to get rosters to the required 53-man team. Veach and the Chiefs’ front office was busy, making worthwhile acquisitions, while also moving on from a number of players.

Chiefs re-sign QB Chris Oladokun to the practice squad

After waiving Chris Oladokun on Tuesday, the Chiefs have re-signed the 26-year-old quarterback to the practice squad. Oladokun had a strong preseason with Kansas City, and the Chiefs will serve as the team’s emergency signal-caller in 2023.

Chiefs waived former fifth-round pick Darian Kinnard on Tuesday

With the abundance of depth across the offensive line, the Chiefs decided to waive Darian Kinnard on Tuesday. Kinnard was a fifth-round pick in 2022 and was expected to develop into an offensive guard in the future.

