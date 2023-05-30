Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City’s offensive tackle situation remains fluid
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer to the 2023 season, and with nearly two months until the start of training camp, there remains plenty of work to be done. News may slow to a trickle over the next few months, but speculation surrounding the Chiefs’ prospects next season will abound, and coverage of Patrick Mahomes is sure to hit a fever-pitch during the slowest section of the NFL offseason.
Stay tuned, and check out all the top Chiefs stories and rumors from around the NFL relevant for the morning of Tuesday, May 30:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Patrick Mahomes noted rookie receiver Rashee Rice’s “veteran mindset” in a recent interview at the team’s workouts last week.
Charles Goldman took a look at the Chiefs’ fluid situation at the offensive tackle position and speculated about the possible combinations that Kansas City might play up front.
Chiefs fans voted on which playoff loss was the biggest missed opportunity in Kansas City football history.
Experts handed down their grades for the Chiefs’ offseason moves through OTAs, and had generally positive reactions to the team’s roster-building strategy.
We tracked Kansas City’s remaining unsigned free agents heading into the home stretch of the offseason.
In case you missed it
Nick Bolton told reporters about safety Bryan Cook’s confidence after an intense practice session last week.
Andy Reid seems to like what he has seen from backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert so far through OTAs.
Charles Goldman broke down all of the reasons why the Chiefs decided not to pursue a trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the offseason.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Denver barely snuck into the top half of the league standings in ESPN’s preseason football power index for 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders lineman Maxx Crosby sent a clear message to Las Vegas’ up-and-coming players in an interview last week.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire checked out the jersey numbers for all of Los Angeles’ undrafted rookies.
Around the NFL
Saints Wire looked into ESPN’s assertion that New Orleans might be an ideal landing spot for superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Patriots Wire broke down the top-12 blunders in New England’s history, including a few plays that were downright hilarious.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ roster went in-depth on their favorite basketball players in a video that was recently posted to the team’s social media pages.
Cards Wire looked at the positions that Arizona hasn’t quite locked down on their depth chart to this point in the offseason.
Former Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator
Joe DeCamillis was recently hired by the Texas Longhorns.
D.J. Moore is making a great first impression in Chicago as he looks to take the Bears to new heights in 2023.