Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City mourns the passing of Norma Hunt
The Kansas City Chiefs lost a legend on Sunday night when the untimely death of Norma Hunt, the wife of NFL pioneer Lamar Hunt and mother of current team owner Clark Hunt, was announced, sending a shockwave around the league. Both individual teams and the NFL released statements mourning her passing, and celebrating a life well-lived by a titan of modern football.
Suffice it to say, the NFL wouldn’t be what it is today without Norma and Lamar Hunt. Check out all the top Chiefs stories and news from around the league for the morning of Monday, June 5th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Hunt family released a statement following Norma Hunt’s death on Sunday night that reflected on her life and legacy.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also put out a memo regarding Norma Hunt’s passing, highlighting her achievements as the First Lady of Chiefs football.
Peyton Manning lamented Kansas City’s standing in the AFC West during an NBA broadcast with Stephen A. Smtih, saying that he wishes that the Chiefs were out of the picture in the division.
Charles Goldman took a look at why Kansas City has high expectations for second-year receiver Skyy Moore in 2023.
Two Chiefs cornerbacks landed on PFF’s top cornerback rankings ahead of the new season, which should be a good sign for the team’s defense.
Kansas City’s fans couldn’t get enough of Patrick Mahomes’ custom baseball glove at the Big Slick charity event this weekend.
In case you missed it
Wide receivers coach Connor Embree told reporters about highly-anticipated prospect Justyn Ross in a recent interview, breaking down his progress at Chiefs OTAs.
Running backs coach Todd Pinkston described his transition from playing for Andy Reid to becoming a coach on his staff during comments to the media last week.
Steve Spagnuolo likes what he has seen from the Chiefs’ veteran free agent additions Charles Omenihu and Drue Tranquill.
Patrick Mahomes put on an MVP performance at the Big Slick celebrity softball game, dazzling fans with his defensive prowess despite playing for the losing team.
Special teams coordinator Dave Toub made it clear that Kansas City is assessing its options at the punt returner spot in a recent interview.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos will host XFL star Jahcour Pearson on a tryout as they attempt to keep up with the Joneses in the stacked AFC West.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn’t sweating Jimmy Garoppolo’s return timeline despite uncertainty surrounding the quarterback’s status.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Kellen Moore sees the left side of the Chargers’ offensive line as a major strength for his unit in 2023.
Around the NFL
Former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill lamented his resemblance to Denver Nuggets star Mikal Bridges during the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. spilled the beans on his discontent with the Arizona Cardinals after leaving the team in free agency.
The Buffalo Bills signed former first-round pick Ed Oliver to a four-year extension on Sunday, solidifying their defensive line for years to come.
The buzz surrounding Texans rookie Tank Dell is reaching a fever pitch with Houston Astros star Alex Bregman chiming in on the receiver’s star power.
Niners Wire broke down all the best picks from San Francisco’s roster for the upcoming fantasy football season.