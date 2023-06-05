Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City mourns the passing of Norma Hunt

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a legend on Sunday night when the untimely death of Norma Hunt, the wife of NFL pioneer Lamar Hunt and mother of current team owner Clark Hunt, was announced, sending a shockwave around the league. Both individual teams and the NFL released statements mourning her passing, and celebrating a life well-lived by a titan of modern football.

Suffice it to say, the NFL wouldn’t be what it is today without Norma and Lamar Hunt. Check out all the top Chiefs stories and news from around the league for the morning of Monday, June 5th:

The Broncos will host XFL star Jahcour Pearson on a tryout as they attempt to keep up with the Joneses in the stacked AFC West.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn’t sweating Jimmy Garoppolo’s return timeline despite uncertainty surrounding the quarterback’s status.

Kellen Moore sees the left side of the Chargers’ offensive line as a major strength for his unit in 2023.

