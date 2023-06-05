Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City mourns the passing of Norma Hunt

John Dillon
·3 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a legend on Sunday night when the untimely death of Norma Hunt, the wife of NFL pioneer Lamar Hunt and mother of current team owner Clark Hunt, was announced, sending a shockwave around the league. Both individual teams and the NFL released statements mourning her passing, and celebrating a life well-lived by a titan of modern football.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Suffice it to say, the NFL wouldn’t be what it is today without Norma and Lamar Hunt. Check out all the top Chiefs stories and news from around the league for the morning of Monday, June 5th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Advertisement

  • The Broncos will host XFL star Jahcour Pearson on a tryout as they attempt to keep up with the Joneses in the stacked AFC West.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories