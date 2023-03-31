Chiefs check-in: Kansas City meets with several prospects as draft hype ratchets up

Chiefs Check-inis our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs offseason is in full swing, and the team recently met with several prospects who may play a factor in their draft strategy when the annual selection meeting gets underway in April. As their meetings with collegiate talent unfold, their path toward defending their Super Bowl title is becoming clearer by the day.

Here is a look at the most essential Chiefs stories for the morning of Friday, March 23rd.

The Chiefs met with Northern Michigan offensive lineman Jake Witt, who could prove to be a valuable pick in the middle rounds as Kansas City looks to upgrade the depth of their front five.

The team also met with University of Louisville tackle Trevor Reid, who has been a rising prospect on many draft boards.

Kansas City hosted Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice on a top-30 visit, which could indicate their desire to replace Mecole Hardman and Juju Smith-Schuster after failing to add a pass catcher in free agency.

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Broncos Wire took a look at five players who should be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Las Vegas Raiders news

Raiders Wire took a look at several mock drafts, which had Las Vegas selecting a variety of prospects with their seventh-overall pick.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that the team’s draft strategy is “wide open” with their 21st overall selection.

Around the NFL

