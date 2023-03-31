Chiefs check-in: Kansas City meets with several prospects as draft hype ratchets up
The Kansas City Chiefs offseason is in full swing, and the team recently met with several prospects who may play a factor in their draft strategy when the annual selection meeting gets underway in April. As their meetings with collegiate talent unfold, their path toward defending their Super Bowl title is becoming clearer by the day.
Here is a look at the most essential Chiefs stories for the morning of Friday, March 23rd.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news:
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters about his conversations with Andy Reid relative to the hire of Eric Bieniemy earlier in the offseason.
Charles Goldman took a look at the Chiefs’ positional spending for the 2023 season, providing some important observations about the team’s roster construction.
Travis Kelce hilariously failed to identify head coaches around the NFL on the New Heights podcast that he hosts with his brother Jason.
In case you missed it:
Chiefs players voiced their concerns over the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football scheduling process, which could put Kansas City in some tight spots next season.
Charles Goldman looked at the likely win totals for the Chiefs and their opponents as the team looks to defend their Super Bowl title in 2023.
NFL Wire put out their latest seven-round mock draft on Wednesday that predicted Kansas City will look to upgrade their defense with the 31st overall pick.
Draft notes
The Chiefs met with Northern Michigan offensive lineman Jake Witt, who could prove to be a valuable pick in the middle rounds as Kansas City looks to upgrade the depth of their front five.
The team also met with University of Louisville tackle Trevor Reid, who has been a rising prospect on many draft boards.
Kansas City hosted Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice on a top-30 visit, which could indicate their desire to replace Mecole Hardman and Juju Smith-Schuster after failing to add a pass catcher in free agency.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Broncos Wire took a look at five players who should be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire took a look at several mock drafts, which had Las Vegas selecting a variety of prospects with their seventh-overall pick.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that the team’s draft strategy is “wide open” with their 21st overall selection.
Around the NFL
Texans Wire made the case that Houston shouldn’t necessarily handcuff themselves to a quarterback with the second-overall pick in April.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could be sidelined for as many as eight months after suffering an arm injury in the playoffs according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed defensive tackle Kentavius Street to a contract on Thursday, bolstering their defensive line depth.
Seahawks Wire speculated that Seattle could look to trade up for a quarterback in the draft, which could alter the franchise’s trajectory as they look to improve on their impressive 2022 campaign.
Vikings Wire took a look at the most pressing concerns for Minnesota at every position.