Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City loses bid for coveted WR DeAndre Hopkins

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs were among several teams confirmed to have interest in free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but they saw the All-Pro pass catcher slip through their fingers over the weekend when he signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily for the Chiefs, their investments at the receiver position have positioned quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have another stellar season in 2023 without the services of the high-priced Hopkins.

Check out that story and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Monday, July 17th:

Latest in Chiefs news

Around the AFC West

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire