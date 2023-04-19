Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City gets its backup QB

Nicolas Roesch
·3 min read

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid gave us many soundbites while speaking to the media, and the Chiefs have secured their backup quarterback for 2023.

  • The Chiefs signed veteran QB Blaine Gabbert on Tuesday. Gabbert returns to the state of Missouri where he was born and raised. He played his high school football at Parkway West in Ballwin, Missouri and collegiately at the University of Missouri. Gabbert never lived up to his 10th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft but has made a nice career for himself as a backup. He has a big arm and played three seasons with QB guru coach Bruce Arians and future hall of fame QB Tom Brady.

  • Back in March the Chiefs ranked very poorly (29th in the NFL overall) on a report card from the NFLPA. Coach Andy Reid responded to that report while speaking with the media on Monday, stating that he believes the Chiefs’ facilities are a great place to come to work and take care of business. Reid also believes if the survey was taken at the end of the season rather than the beginning, there would be more positive reviews.

  • QB Patrick Mahomes also made the media rounds on Monday. He told a story about how he told team president Mark Donovan that he was going to make sure they say ‘World Champion Kansas City Chiefs’ whenever they announce their pick during the 2023 NFL Draft. Mahomes of course kept his word, and it should be a special moment when it happens.

  • Mahomes also commented on his own unique draft experience when he was selected by the Chiefs at No. 10 overall in 2017.

  • Mahomes commented on Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ big contract extension, giving Hurts his due and providing perspective on the QB market as a whole. Coach Reid praised Mahomes’ maturity with how he handled the process of securing his own blockbuster contract three years ago.

  • Linebacker Nick Bolton got in on the media action on Monday as well, talking about his rise as a leader over the last year and the things he appreciates the most about the NFL season.

