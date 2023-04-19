Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City gets its backup QB
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid gave us many soundbites while speaking to the media, and the Chiefs have secured their backup quarterback for 2023.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 19.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
The Chiefs signed veteran QB Blaine Gabbert on Tuesday. Gabbert returns to the state of Missouri where he was born and raised. He played his high school football at Parkway West in Ballwin, Missouri and collegiately at the University of Missouri. Gabbert never lived up to his 10th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft but has made a nice career for himself as a backup. He has a big arm and played three seasons with QB guru coach Bruce Arians and future hall of fame QB Tom Brady.
Back in March the Chiefs ranked very poorly (29th in the NFL overall) on a report card from the NFLPA. Coach Andy Reid responded to that report while speaking with the media on Monday, stating that he believes the Chiefs’ facilities are a great place to come to work and take care of business. Reid also believes if the survey was taken at the end of the season rather than the beginning, there would be more positive reviews.
QB Patrick Mahomes also made the media rounds on Monday. He told a story about how he told team president Mark Donovan that he was going to make sure they say ‘World Champion Kansas City Chiefs’ whenever they announce their pick during the 2023 NFL Draft. Mahomes of course kept his word, and it should be a special moment when it happens.
Mahomes also commented on his own unique draft experience when he was selected by the Chiefs at No. 10 overall in 2017.
Mahomes commented on Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ big contract extension, giving Hurts his due and providing perspective on the QB market as a whole. Coach Reid praised Mahomes’ maturity with how he handled the process of securing his own blockbuster contract three years ago.
Linebacker Nick Bolton got in on the media action on Monday as well, talking about his rise as a leader over the last year and the things he appreciates the most about the NFL season.
In case you missed it
Mahomes talked about second-year receiver Justyn Ross, giving him a plethora of complements and getting Chiefs fans hyped up.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins sort of indicated that the Chiefs and Bills are his preferred trade destinations.
The Chiefs re-signed WR Justin Watson to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million.
Chiefs draft notes
Chiefs Wire editor Charles Goldman gave a breakdown and reaction to every pick made in The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s full seven round mock draft.
Goldman also took a look at defensive tackle prospects for the Chiefs in each round of the draft.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Our friends at Broncos Wire put together a list of every player on the Broncos’ offseason roster before we head into the draft.
Las Vegas Raiders news
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShaw had a three-round dualing mock draft for the Raiders. Here’s who each of them they selected.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire reviewed the play of the Chargers’ linebackers and edge defenders from this past season.
Around the NFL
The Los Angeles Rams traded receiver Allen Robinson and a seventh-round pick (No. 251) to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a seventh-round pick (No. 234).
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing football. Hamlin of course suffered cardiac arrest during a late-season contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.
Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith has died at the age of 31.