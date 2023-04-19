Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City gets its backup QB

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid gave us many soundbites while speaking to the media, and the Chiefs have secured their backup quarterback for 2023.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of April 19.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

In case you missed it

Chiefs draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Our friends at Broncos Wire put together a list of every player on the Broncos’ offseason roster before we head into the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders news

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShaw had a three-round dualing mock draft for the Raiders. Here’s who each of them they selected.

Los Angeles Chargers news

Chargers Wire reviewed the play of the Chargers’ linebackers and edge defenders from this past season.

Around the NFL

