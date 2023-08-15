Chiefs check-in: Kansas City gets back to work on Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is officially in the rearview mirror heading into Tuesday. The team is set to resume practices ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday and should be able to iron out some of the kinks that doomed their efforts in the Big Easy to failure.
Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Tuesday, August 15:
1. Stock watch breaks down risers and fallers of Chiefs' preseason loss
Our Ed Easton Jr. broke down all of Kansas City’s risers and fallers after the Chiefs’ loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Top highlights took the edge off Chiefs' loss
We looked all of the Chiefs’ top plays against the Saints to help take the edge off of the brutal preseason loss.
Our schedule preview looked at Kansas City's Week 13 matchup against the Packers
Our Nicolas Roesch took an early look at the Chiefs’ Week 13 matchup against the Packers.
These eight players were the biggest winners of Kansas City's performance against the Saints
We broke down all of the Chiefs’ top performers against the Saints, doing our best to find the silver lining in Kansas City’s unexpected loss.
Injury update from Andy Reid shed light on Kansas City's depth
Andy Reid updated reporters about all of the Chiefs’ injuries against the Saints in his postgame press conference.