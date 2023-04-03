Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City gears up for 2023 NFL draft in April
Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.
The Kansas City Chiefs had a slow weekend, but there is potential to do something in the next few days that could have an impact on their 2023 season. In the effort to defend their newly won Super Bowl title, Kansas City has been busy conducting interviews with promising draft prospects while players already on the Chiefs roster make the most of their time away from the team in the offseason.
Here is a look at the most recent and relevant news for Chiefs fans on the morning of Monday, April 3.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Promising receiver Justyn Ross posted a video of a recent workout, leading many Chiefs fans to speculate whether he might play a factor in Kansas City’s offense in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes came through with a surprise for the football team at his alma mater, Whitehouse High School, posing for a photo with students.
Our Ed Easton Jr. took a look at prospects whom pundits are predicting the Chiefs might select with their 31st overall pick in recent mock drafts.
In case you missed it
Travis Kelce has partnered with a new energy drink brand in collaboration with Aaron Judge in a move that is sure to send shockwaves across the beverage market.
Charles Goldman broke down the Chiefs’ selection of Iowa State pass rusher Will McDonald IV in a mock draft, analyzing the talented prospect’s fit with Kansas City.
Chiefs Wire is now tracking all top-30 visits and private workouts ahead of the 2023 NFL draft later this month.
Draft notes
Kansas City visited with Cooper Hodges, one of the draft class’ most intriguing offensive linemen, this weekend.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Jon Heath broke down one the experience of one of Denver’s most tenured coaches over on Broncos Wire.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders Wire took a look at Lamar Jackson’s potential fit in Las Vegas’ offense as speculation surrounding the MVP’s future continues to fester.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers fans gave their opinion about the team’s offseason moves to this point, with results that were not surprising given their slow start to free agency.
Around the NFL
Saints Wire looked back on the impressive rookie season that wide receiver Chris Olave put together in 2023.
The Houston Texans continue to select a quarterback with their second overall selection in recent mock drafts.
Newly acquired tackle Riley Reiff is looking forward to playing for the New England Patriots in 2023, pointing to the team’s championship pedigree in a recent interview.
Beloved scout Frank Gilliam passed away this weekend, marking a sad day for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans.
Bears Wire took a look at which positions Chicago should focus on through the next phase of the offseason as they look to bounce back in 2023.