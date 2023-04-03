Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City gears up for 2023 NFL draft in April

John Dillon
·2 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a slow weekend, but there is potential to do something in the next few days that could have an impact on their 2023 season. In the effort to defend their newly won Super Bowl title, Kansas City has been busy conducting interviews with promising draft prospects while players already on the Chiefs roster make the most of their time away from the team in the offseason.

Here is a look at the most recent and relevant news for Chiefs fans on the morning of Monday, April 3.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs news

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories