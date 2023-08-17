Chiefs check-in: Kansas City to conduct final training camp practice on Thursday

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs will conduct their final training camp practice on Thursday ahead of their preseason Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. The team fell short in their first exhibition tilt against the New Orleans Saints last weekend and will need to rest up on Friday as they recover from Andy Reid’s notoriously taxing camp.

Rashee Rice broke down his preseason debut

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice reflected on his preseason debut in comments to the media earlier this week.

Nick Bolton explained unexpected significance of wearing Tyrann Mathieu's old number

Linebacker Nick Bolton addressed the significance of wearing the number 32 jersey for the Chiefs, which used to belong to safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah was seen showing off his moves at training camp this week

Felix Anudike-Uzomah showed some serious juice on this pass rush at Chiefs training camp earlier this week.

Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt wants to see Chiefs young cornerbacks step up in preseason

Merritt didn’t mince words when talking to reporters about Kansas City’s third cornerback spot and publicly challenged two members of the Chiefs’ secondary to step up their game.

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen has been in touch with Chris Jones

Cullen made it clear that he and Jones have had conversations during the star defensive lineman’s holdout from training camp.

