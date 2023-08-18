Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City concluded its 2023 training camp on Thursday

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up their 2023 training camp and are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. Coach Andy Reid told the media on Thursday that most starters will play the entire first half. Multiple Chiefs assistant coaches also spoke to the media, and we have a few final video clips from camp.

Check out all the top Chiefs stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Friday, August 18:

Patrick Mahomes happy with team's competitiveness during training camp

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes reflects on the Chiefs’ 2023 training camp performance.

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen impressed with rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Cullen spoke to the media Wednesday about rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s progression throughout training camp.

Mahomes wants to utilize the QB sneak more often

Despite Andy Reid being against it, Mahomes hopes to run a quarterback sneak in the future.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub thinks return specialist played hard vs. Saints

Toub evaluated the kick and punt returners following preseason Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Andy Reid balances preparation and injury risks during preseason

Reid acknowledged the risks of key players possibly getting injured during preseason but still believes in playing them.

Justyn Ross is healthy

Watch this clip of wide receiver Justyn Ross looking sharp after a brief injury scare.

The Mahomes-Kelce connection remains lethal

Watch this clip of Mahomes hitting Kelce for a completion during one-on-one drills in Wednesday’s practice.

Assistant General Manager Mike Borgonzi, multiple coaches speak after Wednesday's practice

Here are the top quotes from the Chiefs’ August 16 post-practice press conference.

