Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City Chiefs lose four big contributors from 2022

The fate of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has finally arrived. The Chiefs also lost two big contributors on defense from last season and make a move to create some cap space.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 16.

The Broncos signed former Chiefs cornerback/kick returner Tremon Smith to a two-year contract worth up to $5.5 million. Smith was with the Houston Texans in 2021, returning 19 kickoffs for 417 yards.

ESPN has reported that the Broncos have had trade talks about starting receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. As far as Jeudy is concerned, Denver is seeking at least a first-round pick.

The Chargers tendered contracts to kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

