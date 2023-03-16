Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City Chiefs lose four big contributors from 2022

Nicolas Roesch
·6 min read

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

The fate of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has finally arrived. The Chiefs also lost two big contributors on defense from last season and make a move to create some cap space.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 16.

Latest in Chiefs news

Top Chiefs stories

In case you missed it

Draft notes

Around the AFC West

Denver Broncos news

Las Vegas Raiders news

Los Angeles Chargers news

Around the NFL

Free agent signings

More NFL news

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories