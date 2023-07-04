Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City celebrates Fourth of July with eye to training camp

The Fourth of July holiday marks a milestone in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason, as training camp awaits the team in just a matter of weeks. St. Joseph, Missouri will soon bristle with fans and analysts who want to see the Chiefs prepare for their title defense and get a good look at the NFL’s hottest commodity, Patrick Mahomes.

Fireworks and barbecue come first on the fourth, though, and these tidbits about the Chiefs and teams around the league will serve you well in conversation at the day’s get-togethers:

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi told reporters he was “really happy” with Russell Wilson’s progression in the offseason as he prepares to enter his second year with the Broncos.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was recently named one of the best players in the NFL under the age of 25 in a recent CBS article.

Chargers Wire profiled receiver Joshua Palmer in a recent series that takes a look at each player on Los Angeles’ 90-man offseason roster.

