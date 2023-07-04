Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City celebrates Fourth of July with eye to training camp
The Fourth of July holiday marks a milestone in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason, as training camp awaits the team in just a matter of weeks. St. Joseph, Missouri will soon bristle with fans and analysts who want to see the Chiefs prepare for their title defense and get a good look at the NFL’s hottest commodity, Patrick Mahomes.
Fireworks and barbecue come first on the fourth, though, and these tidbits about the Chiefs and teams around the league will serve you well in conversation at the day’s get-togethers:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Travis Kelce was featured in a recent Bud Light marketing campaign, making his affinity for the much-loved product clear.
Nick Bolton was named the eighth-best linebacker in the NFL by Touchdown Wire expert Doug Farrar, setting high expectations for his performance in 2023.
Charles Goldman pondered whether Patrick Mahomes would have favorable betting odds to win league MVP for a second straight season.
Patrick Mahomes inked a recent brand deal with private aviation firm Airshare just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. His jet-set golf outings have been the stuff of legend in recent weeks, and surely necessitate that he leverage air travel.
First-year Chief Richie James was gracious about his arrival in Kansas City during a recent interview, telling reporters that he was grateful for the opportunity to compete for a title.
In case you missed it
Touchdown Wire expert Doug Farrar named Chris Jones the NFL’s most dominant three-technique pass rusher in a recent series on the league’s top players.
Undrafted free agent Deneric Price looked great in a video of his recent workout, creating buzz around his talent ahead of training camp.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce dominated the Golden State Warriors “Splash Brothers”, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, in a recent round of golf.
Logan Lazarczyk laid out the case for rookie Rashee Rice to take the reigns of the Chiefs receiving corps as Mahomes’ top target in 2023.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi told reporters he was “really happy” with Russell Wilson’s progression in the offseason as he prepares to enter his second year with the Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was recently named one of the best players in the NFL under the age of 25 in a recent CBS article.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Chargers Wire profiled receiver Joshua Palmer in a recent series that takes a look at each player on Los Angeles’ 90-man offseason roster.
Around the NFL
Colin Cowherd picked the once-mighty Los Angeles Rams to finish second in the NFC West division, narrowly advancing to the playoffs as a wildcard team.
Bears Wire ranked the best moves of Chicago’s offseason, with a surprising acquisition taking the top spot on their list.
Colts Wire took a look at six of Indianapolis’ rookies that have a chance to start for the team in 2023.
One former general manager has the Cleveland Browns pegged as a “sleeper team” to win the AFC North.