Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City adds second rookie K-State defender
The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have liked what they saw from the Kansas State Wildcats’ defense last season after signing their second player from the unit on Monday. They drafted edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round back in April and followed up that bold move by inking fellow Manhattan product Ekow-Boye Doe to a deal following an impressive tryout last week.
Check out the other moves made by the Chiefs and other teams around the league below, and all other NFL news relevant for the morning of Tuesday, May 16th:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs news
Kansas City signed Kansas State cornerback Ekow-Boye Doe to a contract on Monday following a rookie minicamp tryout where, clearly, he caught the attention of the team’s coaches.
In a corresponding move, the Chiefs parted ways with Missouri State wide receiver Tyrone Scott to get under the 90-man roster limit.
Jersey numbers for the team’s newest additions were released, giving a glimpse at how Kansas City’s fresh faces might look when they hit the field.
Andy Reid hinted that he might be moving away from the use of the fullback position in his game plan in a recent appearance on the New Heights Podcast.
Charles Goldman crunched the numbers and found that the Chiefs are early favorites in every game on their 2023 schedule.
Goldman also took a look at Kansas City’s most concerning roster holes after free agency and the draft.
An NFL spokesperson explained the league’s reasoning behind their decision to send the Miami Dolphins to Frankfurt to match up against the Chiefs in Germany.
In case you missed it
Ed Easton Jr. gave Donna Kelce her flowers on Mother’s Day, recounting some of her best moments in the spotlight.
Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is ready to steal Kansas City’s thunder during the first game of the 2023 season in September.
The Chiefs hosted standout XFL receiver Michael Bandy for a workout over the weekend, and might not be done adding talent at the position ahead of training camp in August.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos had a busy Monday, making way for four new additions from the XFL ranks and veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Las Vegas hosted former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on a free agent visit, which could be bad news for Patrick Mahomes in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Justin Herbert got his first snaps with first-round pick Quentin Johnston in on Monday at the Chargers’ rookie minicamp.
Around the NFL
Saints Wire took a look at what New Orleans’ newly acquired receiver James Washington might be able to do in the team’s offense next season.
The Dolphins added veteran offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi via free agency on Monday to shore up Tua Tagovailoa’s front five.
The Chicago Bears signed three of their highly anticipated draft picks to rookie deals on Monday.
News broke that the Detroit Lions will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for joint training camp practices in August.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t seem to remember much about his rookie minicamp experience after being asked for his recollection of the process over the weekend.