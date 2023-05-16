Chiefs Check-in: Kansas City adds second rookie K-State defender

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have liked what they saw from the Kansas State Wildcats’ defense last season after signing their second player from the unit on Monday. They drafted edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round back in April and followed up that bold move by inking fellow Manhattan product Ekow-Boye Doe to a deal following an impressive tryout last week.

Check out the other moves made by the Chiefs and other teams around the league below, and all other NFL news relevant for the morning of Tuesday, May 16th:

Justin Herbert got his first snaps with first-round pick Quentin Johnston in on Monday at the Chargers’ rookie minicamp.

