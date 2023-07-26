Chiefs Check-in: Kadarius Toney set to miss time with knee injury

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will likely miss all of training camp and preseason as he recovers from knee surgery, but it’s possible that he could get back to action by Week 1 of the regular season. Meanwhile, receivers Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice have been elevating their games and making great impressions early at Chiefs training camp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out those stories and more on today’s edition of Chiefs Check-in for the morning of Tuesday, July 26:

Latest in Chiefs news

Around the AFC West

Around the NFL

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire