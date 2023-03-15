Chiefs Check-in: K.C. adds a free agent along the defensive line
What’s happening in Chiefs Kingdom?
The Chiefs are set to sign another free agent and tendered one of their veteran offensive players. They did lose one free agent, but the wide receiver market is beginning to take shape around the NFL.
Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 15.
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
The Chiefs will sign former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. Last season Omenihu racked up 61 pressures and seven sacks per Pro Football Focus. He is a flexible player, able to play at both defensive tackle and defensive end. It is worth monitoring his off-the-field situation with a domestic violence incident back in January.
K.C. tendered tight end Jody Fortson, who was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent this year. This prevents him from being an unrestricted free agent. Fortson has shown flashes of being a playmaker, especially in the red zone, over the past couple of seasons but has struggled to stay healthy.
The wide receiver market is taking shape around the league, with the likes of Jakobi Myers and Allen Lazard signing free agent deals. Myers’ deal with the Las Vegas Raiders was for three years, worth $33 million and $21 million in guaranteed money, while Lazard’s deal with the New York Jets was for four years and $44 million, with $22 million guaranteed. Those deals could be parameters for potentially bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Former Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie took to Instagram to pen a goodbye to his teammates, coaches and Chiefs fans on Tuesday. Wylie spent six seasons in Kansas City, starting 59 games and winning two Super Bowl championships.
Speaking of the future of right tackle for the Chiefs, fourth-year player Lucas Niang will be in the mix to compete for the starting gig next season. Niang has had trouble getting his career up and running, from opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic to being benched and later suffering a patellar tendon injury. He faces an important offseason as 2023 could be his last shot with the Chiefs.
In case you missed it
The Chiefs have officially moved on from Orlando Brown Jr., agreeing to sign former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. Taylor’s role with the Chiefs could be fluid as he could play on either the right or left side of the offensive line next season.
The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2 million deal. Wharton missed most of last year due to an ACL tear.
Draft notes
The Chiefs were among the teams in attendance for South Carolina’s pro day on Monday.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos agreed to sign running back Samaje Perine to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Perine spent the last three seasons with the Cincinatti Bengals as primarily a third down and change of pace back.
Denver lost some depth pieces on Tuesday, including running back Mike Boone, offensive lineman Calvin Anderson and tight end Andrew Beck.
The Broncos snagged former Chiefs’ fullback Mike Burton, agreeing to sign him to a one-year deal. Burton played with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans.
Las Vegas Raiders news
The Raiders were busy on Tuesday, starting with an agreement with receiver Jacobi Myers to a three-year contract.
They followed that move with a shocker, trading Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a third-round pick.
To cap the day, Vegas agreed to sign another receiver in Philip Dorsett as well as linebacker Robert Spillane.
Los Angeles Chargers news
The Chargers agreed to terms with linebacker Eric Kendricks late Monday night. Kendricks has spent his entire eight-year career with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Chargers also took care of one of their own, signing right tackle Trey Pipkins to a three-year contract extension.
Los Angeles parted ways with starting left guard Matt Feiler and tight end Donald Parham.
Around the NFL
Free agent signings
The Pittsburgh Steelers will sign cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year, $14 million deal.
The San Fransisco 49ers and quarterback Sam Darnold have agreed to a one-year deal.
The Vikings and defensive end Marcus Davenport agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal. They also will sign cornerback Byron Murphey to a two-year, $22 million contract.
The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with quarterback Taylor Heinicke for a two-year, $14 million deal.
The Indianapolis Colts will sign former Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay to a four-year deal worth up to $22.5 million.
The New Orleans Saints are bringing back receiver Michael Thomas on an incentive-laden one-year deal.
The Houston Texans are signing cornerback Jimmie Ward to a two-year, $13 million contract.
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with defensive end Arden Key on a three-year, $21 million deal.
The Detroit Lions have agreed to sign former Bears’ running back David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract.
The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal.
The Dallas Cowboys re-signed a pair of defensive players – linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a two-year, $11 million contract, and safety Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.
More NFL news
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have traded guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick to the Texans for a sixth-round pick.
The Colts traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys for a compensatory 2023 fifth-round pick.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scoffed at reports about his contract negotiations on Twitter.
Receiver Adam Thielen is set to visit with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.