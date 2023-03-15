Chiefs Check-in: K.C. adds a free agent along the defensive line

Nicolas Roesch
·5 min read

The Chiefs are set to sign another free agent and tendered one of their veteran offensive players. They did lose one free agent, but the wide receiver market is beginning to take shape around the NFL.

Let’s look at the most recent and relevant Chiefs stories for the morning of March 15.

  • The Chiefs will sign former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million. Last season Omenihu racked up 61 pressures and seven sacks per Pro Football Focus. He is a flexible player, able to play at both defensive tackle and defensive end. It is worth monitoring his off-the-field situation with a domestic violence incident back in January.

  • K.C. tendered tight end Jody Fortson, who was slated to be an exclusive rights free agent this year. This prevents him from being an unrestricted free agent. Fortson has shown flashes of being a playmaker, especially in the red zone, over the past couple of seasons but has struggled to stay healthy.

  • The wide receiver market is taking shape around the league, with the likes of Jakobi Myers and Allen Lazard signing free agent deals. Myers’ deal with the Las Vegas Raiders was for three years, worth $33 million and $21 million in guaranteed money, while Lazard’s deal with the New York Jets was for four years and $44 million, with $22 million guaranteed. Those deals could be parameters for potentially bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • Former Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie took to Instagram to pen a goodbye to his teammates, coaches and Chiefs fans on Tuesday. Wylie spent six seasons in Kansas City, starting 59 games and winning two Super Bowl championships.

  • Speaking of the future of right tackle for the Chiefs, fourth-year player Lucas Niang will be in the mix to compete for the starting gig next season. Niang has had trouble getting his career up and running, from opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic to being benched and later suffering a patellar tendon injury. He faces an important offseason as 2023 could be his last shot with the Chiefs.

