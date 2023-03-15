Chiefs Check-in: K.C. adds a free agent along the defensive line

Chiefs Check-in is our online newsletter at Chiefs Wire, running Monday-Friday mornings. Subscribe to get more Chiefs news delivered to your inbox every day.

The Chiefs are set to sign another free agent and tendered one of their veteran offensive players. They did lose one free agent, but the wide receiver market is beginning to take shape around the NFL.

The Chiefs have officially moved on from Orlando Brown Jr., agreeing to sign former Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. Taylor’s role with the Chiefs could be fluid as he could play on either the right or left side of the offensive line next season.

The Chiefs re-signed defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2 million deal. Wharton missed most of last year due to an ACL tear.

The Chiefs were among the teams in attendance for South Carolina’s pro day on Monday.

The Broncos agreed to sign running back Samaje Perine to a two-year contract on Tuesday. Perine spent the last three seasons with the Cincinatti Bengals as primarily a third down and change of pace back.

Denver lost some depth pieces on Tuesday, including running back Mike Boone, offensive lineman Calvin Anderson and tight end Andrew Beck.

The Broncos snagged former Chiefs’ fullback Mike Burton, agreeing to sign him to a one-year deal. Burton played with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans.

