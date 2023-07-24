Chiefs check-in: Justyn Ross, Richie James headline Kansas City’s first training camp practice
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first full-scale training camp practice on Sunday with a workout session that was open to the public at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. While Chris Jones remained absent for the preseason’s unofficial kickoff, it was the offense that shined brightest on the practice field, with Justyn Ross and Richie James putting together the most impressive performances.
This story and more on today’s edition of Chiefs check-in for the morning of Monday, July 24th:
Wide receiver Richie James showed excellent chemistry with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, showing sure hands and ability after the catch during the Chiefs’ first practice.
Second-year pass catcher Justyn Ross took snaps with the starters during the workout, throwing fire on the already rampant speculation regarding his potential to contribute during the 2023 season.
Charles Goldman broke down the latest Chiefs injury news, noting that veteran Kadarius Toney “tweaked” his knee during Sunday’s practice session.
Andy Reid and Clark Hunt provided reporters with an update on Chris Jones’ absence as the team works through negotiations with their star pass rusher on a contract extension.
Nicolas Roesch took a look at the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, previewing a game that is sure to be consequential in Kansas City’s early-season push for AFC West dominance.