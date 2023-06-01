Chiefs Check-in: June brings new possibilities for Kansas City
With the month of May officially in the books the Kansas City Chiefs have just a matter of weeks standing between themselves and training camp. Nonetheless, the team will trudge on through June and July in their pursuit of excellence ahead of the 2023 season.
Check out all the best Chiefs stories and news from around the league below:
Latest in Chiefs news
Top Chiefs stories
Former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is set to take up about $8 million in Kansas City’s salary cap next season because of guaranteed money on his previous contract with the team.
Charles Goldman predicted what Kansas City’s 53-man roster might look like for the 2023 season with some surprises that might shock some fans.
A prominent NFL analyst ran the numbers and determined that undrafted rookie Deneric Prince has some key similarities to starting running back Isiah Pacheco.
We took a look at one of the Chiefs’ lesser-known undrafted free agent signings, Marshall product Isaiah Norman.
Patrick Mahomes told reporters that he has a high degree of confidence in Kansas City’s offense to transition seamlessly into Matt Nagy’s system after Eric Bieniemy was hired by the Washington Commanders earlier in the offseason.
In case you missed it
Logan Lazarczyk weighed the pros and cons of the Chiefs’ potential pursuit of superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently cut by the Arizona Cardinals.
Chris Jones took second place on PFF’s rankings of top interior defensive linemen ahead of the 2023 season.
Nick Bolton told reporters about his commitment to finishing his college degree at OTAs after leaving Mizzou as a junior in 2020.
Around the AFC West
Denver Broncos news
The Broncos signed kicker Elliott Fry to a one-year deal on Wednesday, shoring up their situation on special teams.
Las Vegas Raiders news
Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers was recently singled out as one of the NFL’s most underappreciated players.
Los Angeles Chargers news
Experts predicted the outcome of the Chargers’ 2023 season after months of intensive renovation on Los Angeles’ roster.
Around the NFL
Seattle Seahawks defenders Bobby Wagner and Julian Love both stood out as top performers at a recent practice session.
The Houston Texans wore orange at practice on Wednesday to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last year.
Rookie quarterback Will Levis had a bad day at the Tennessee Titans OTAs on Wednesday.
The New York Giants may prove to be a dark horse candidate to land DeAndre Hopkins and are doing their “due diligence” on him.
Kyle Madson of Niners Wire shared his thoughts on the uncertainty surrounding upstart San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and the signal caller’s recovery from a serious injury.